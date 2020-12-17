HealCo Collaborates with Healthcare Officials, Bringing Hybrid-Telemedicine to New Jersey Residents in Need

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homelessness in Hudson County is up 6% from last year . New Jersey has the largest disparity between Black and White infant mortality rates in the country. As a Jersey City-born startup fueled by its mission to bring providers to communities that need them most, HealCo took this news especially hard.

Areas with a deficit of health services are called MUAs, or medically underserved areas - groups of people living in these areas are called MUPs, or medically underserved populations.

Turning conversation into action, the medical space sharing platform has been relentless in its effort to create impactful change benefitting underserved community members who also call Hudson County home. After months of strategy and coordination, a plan is officially underway.

Through proprietary technology that merges traditional 'brick-and-mortar' healthcare with telemedicine, HealCo's Health System Without Walls is expanding to disadvantaged parts of New Jersey, starting January 2021. Currently, Health System Without Walls enables providers to coordinate care with physician specialists, pharmacists, mental health professionals, and even social services - all through hybrid telemedicine.

As more high-volume, high-value providers sign on as Health System Without Walls partners, the initiative has the community buzzing. Continuing this momentum, HealCo is working with physician groups, municipalities, and payers to dive into population-focused healthcare in communities that lack appropriate resources. Some examples of MUPs living within MUAs are people who are homeless, elderly, earn low income, are eligible for Medicaid and Medicare, or were born into an underrepresented ethnic group. By helping providers share time, space, and staff members in MUAs throughout New Jersey, HealCo can transform the lives of patients living in one of New Jersey's 350+ designated shortage areas .

"COVID-19 disproportionately impacted the elderly, minorities, and those with lower socioeconomic means. It reminded all of us how interconnected our world is, and how the health of one impacts the health of many. In our small corner of the world in New Jersey, we are fortunate to have partners in both the private and public sector who are looking for innovative solutions like HealCo," explains Kirat Kharode, CEO of Co-Founder of HealCo.

HealCo has committed to waiving fees for providers who are looking to practice in designated MUAs. If you'd like to share your space, or you're looking to practice in a shared space located in a MUA, contact [email protected] .

To list your medical space to thousands of providers, or find space to expand your practice, sign up at www.healco.us .

Contact: Taylor Puleri, [email protected]

SOURCE HealCo

Related Links

http://www.healco.us

