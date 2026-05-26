Healdsburg Vacation Rental Offered for Anthropic Stock at a $500,000 Discount

BruingtonHargreaves lists one of the area's few permit-eligible short-term rentals; the owner will accept equity in lieu of cash.

HEALDSBURG, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first for Sonoma County's Wine Country market, the owner of a permit-eligible Healdsburg vacation rental will accept $2,000,000 in Anthropic stock instead of cash — a $500,000 discount from the $2,500,000 list price — in exchange for equity in the artificial-intelligence company.

10936 Eastside Road, Healdsurg - Vacation Rental Eligible Property Available With The Seller Offering a $500k Discount for Anthropic Stock Wine Country Vacation For Tech Buyers With A $500k Discount

The home, 10936 Eastside Road, is listed by BruingtonHargreaves, the RealTrends No. 1 ranked team in Healdsburg, and is one of the area's few properties that can legally operate as a short-term rental. Supply has tightened since an August 2023 county ordinance reset the rules. Only 28 eligible properties came to market across the broader Healdsburg area in all of 2025, and inside the city limits it is common for zero to appear in a year. Every unincorporated cap zone now sits at or above its 5% limit, effectively freezing new permits.

The offer targets Bay Area buyers whose wealth sits in private-company stock that is difficult to spend. Rather than sell shares and trigger a taxable event, a buyer can apply equity directly toward an income-producing second home.

The single-level, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on 3.25 private acres ten minutes from the Healdsburg Plaza, with a new pool and spa, a bocce court, and a covered deck. It is eligible for a short-term-rental permit; the permit does not transfer, but a new owner can secure one. Beau Maison, a leading local property manager, forecasts $178,000 in annual rental income.

"In nearly 20 years of Wine Country transactions, we have never seen a seller open to taking payment in AI equity," said David Hargreaves, co-founder of BruingtonHargreaves. "For a buyer holding stock that is hard to turn into a home, this is one of the cleanest paths we have seen into a genuinely scarce, income-producing asset."

Details on Healdsburg's vacation-rental rules are at https://www.modernlivingsonoma.com/can-you-vacation-rent-in-healdsburg/. A list of every eligible vacation rental for sale is at https://www.modernlivingsonoma.com/area/eligible-vacation-rentals-for-sale/.

About BruingtonHargreaves: Part of W Real Estate, BruingtonHargreaves is one of Sonoma County's top real estate teams, with more than $250 million sold in three years and over $20 million in vacation-rental transactions. The team was named RealTrends No. 1 in Healdsburg in 2024 and is nominated for The Press Democrat Real Estate Team of the Year.

Media Contact: David Hargreaves, Co-founder, BruingtonHargreaves, [email protected], (415) 260-7814. https://www.modernlivingsonoma.com

SOURCE BruingtonHargreaves