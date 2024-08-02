Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $500k to Wentworth Institute of Technology

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant boost to its STEM education and workforce development initiatives, Wentworth Institute of Technology has been awarded a $500,000 grant by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The funding is part of the $13.1 million in grants announced by the Healey-Driscoll Administration through the Massachusetts Life Science Center's (MLSC) STEM Equipment and Professional Development Grant program and the Workforce Development Capital Grant program. Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao joined Senate President Karen Spilka, MLSC, and state and local officials to announce the awards at Sanofi in Framingham.

"This grant significantly enhances Wentworth's capacity to contribute to the flourishing Life Sciences sector in Massachusetts," said Aamir Suleman, associate vice president for Institutional Advancement at Wentworth.

Wentworth has invested heavily in life sciences in recent years, successfully graduating students into the workforce who have completed degree programs in Applied Sciences, Biomedical Engineering, and Biological Engineering. Wentworth has also expanded its offerings to include dynamic high school summer programs in the life sciences. Salil Desai, assistant professor of Biological Engineering at Wentworth, played a key role in spearheading the grant.

"Investing in our life science programs is crucial to preparing our students for the challenges and opportunities of the future," said Ali Khabari, dean of Engineering at Wentworth Institute of Technology. "This funding represents a significant endorsement of Wentworth's commitment to advancing engineering education as the university celebrates its 120th anniversary."

Khabari adds that central to Wentworth's educational philosophy is its renowned cooperative education (co-op) program, which integrates classroom learning with real-world experience through partnerships with industry leaders. The MLSC grant will further enhance these initiatives, fostering a holistic educational experience that prepares students for success in a competitive global economy.

"By sparking early interest in the life sciences among students and funding industry-aligned programs, we are creating a world-class talent pipeline and supporting the continued growth of life sciences companies in Massachusetts," said Governor Maura Healey.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration proposed a $1 billion, 10-year reauthorization of the Life Sciences Initiative in the Mass Leads Act, the administration's economic development bill, to extend Massachusetts' leadership as the global leader in this cutting-edge industry. The new initiative prioritizes competitiveness, innovation, and equity by creating better workforce pathways into industry careers and improving health outcomes for Massachusetts residents.

