Healgen Scientific Spotlights the Rapid Check® COVID-19/Flu A&B Antigen Test to Help Families Stay Prepared for the Respiratory Virus Season

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, gatherings among family and friends are expected to increase the risk of respiratory virus transmission, including COVID-19 and influenza. In response, Healgen® Scientific highlights the Rapid Check® COVID-19/Flu A&B Antigen Test, a 3-in-1 at-home rapid test designed to help users quickly distinguish between COVID-19 and common flu viruses.

Healgen Rapid Check® COVID-19/Flu A&B Combo Test Product

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the upcoming 2025–2026 respiratory disease season is expected to bring a comparable level of hospitalizations for COVID-19, influenza, and RSV as last year's peak. As public gatherings and family travel increase from Thanksgiving through New Year's, the ability to accurately identify the source of symptoms at home has become more essential than ever for preventing family transmission and ensuring timely medical care.

"During peak respiratory seasons, identifying the cause of illness quickly is the first step to taking the right action," said Dr. Bingliang Fang, CEO of Healgen Scientific. "Our combo rapid test addresses a critical gap in clinical diagnostics by providing a reliable and user-friendly solution for individuals to test themselves at home. Early diagnosis enables faster initiation of appropriate treatment, leading to improved health outcomes and reduced disease transmission."

Reliable Results in Minutes: Healgen Rapid Check® COVID-19/Flu A&B Antigen Test



3-in-1 Detection: Simultaneously identifies COVID-19, Influenza A, and Influenza B, enabling users to determine the cause of symptoms with one simple test.

Simultaneously identifies COVID-19, Influenza A, and Influenza B, enabling users to determine the cause of symptoms with one simple test. Fast Results: Provides reliable results within 15 minutes through a dual-window design for easy interpretation.

Provides reliable results within 15 minutes through a dual-window design for easy interpretation. Easy Sampling: Uses a shallow anterior nasal swab, suitable for individuals aged 2 and older, ensuring comfort and accessibility for the whole family.

Uses a shallow anterior nasal swab, suitable for individuals aged 2 and older, ensuring comfort and accessibility for the whole family. Exceptional Accuracy: FDA-reviewed data from a clinical study of symptomatic individuals demonstrated the Healgen test correctly identified 99% of negative and 92% of positive SARS-CoV-2 samples, 99.9% of negative Flu A and B samples, and 92.5% and 90.5% of positive Flu A and Flu B samples, respectively. (Source: U.S. FDA Press Release)

The Healgen Rapid Check® COVID-19/Flu A&B Antigen Test provides consumers with a powerful tool to manage their health with confidence at home, eliminating the uncertainty between common cold, flu, and COVID-like symptoms. With the test's rapid results and professional-grade reliability, families can make timely healthcare decisions during the busiest travel and gathering season of the year.

About Healgen

Founded in 2007 in Houston, Texas, Healgen Scientific is a leading global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) developer and manufacturer, dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative and reliable testing technologies. With a portfolio covering infectious disease, toxicology, and molecular diagnostics, Healgen serves healthcare providers and communities worldwide, empowering better clinical decisions and improved health outcomes. For more information, please visit Healgen's official website.

