Heali Medical Introduces Drug-Free Wearable Patches for Period Pain and Women's Wellness

The new Period Patch System and Women's Patch provide natural, targeted support that fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles.

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heali Medical, a female-founded wellness brand known for its magnesium-infused kinesiology tape, is expanding its women's wellness portfolio with the launch of Period Patches (AM and PM) and the Women's Patch, wearable solutions designed to deliver natural, targeted support that moves with you throughout the day.

Heali AM / PM Period Patches Heali Women's Wellness Patch

More than 80% of women experience menstrual pain at some point in their lives, and many also face pelvic discomfort, cramps, and lower back tension that can disrupt daily routines. Yet few solutions are designed to provide natural, targeted relief while allowing women to stay active and carry on with their day.

To address this gap, Heali developed wearable patches that provide natural, drug-free support in a flexible, real-life format. Whether at work, traveling, exercising, or managing a busy day, the patches deliver targeted comfort, helping women move through their day with greater ease.

The new Period Patch system introduces a day-to-night approach to period care, pairing cooling daytime relief with warming nighttime comfort. These patches provide natural, fast-acting relief from period pain with two patches that support the body throughout the day and night. The Period Flex Patch (AM) is a cooling flexible gel patch formulated with magnesium, menthol, and raspberry leaf to help ease daytime cramps and discomfort. The Period Pop Patch (PM) features magnesium, arnica, lavender, and iron powder and includes essential oil beadlets that activate when pressed to release a gentle warming infusion designed to support nighttime relaxation. The beadlet technology keeps ingredients sealed until activation, helping preserve potency while delivering targeted warmth and botanical support directly where the body needs it most.

"Heali was founded on the belief that wellness solutions should be simple, natural, and designed for how people actually live," said Heather Sloan, co-founder and CEO of Heali Medical. "Pain should not force women to pause their lives. These patches empower women to support their bodies naturally so they can keep moving."

Beyond period care, Heali is also introducing the Women's Patch, which supports broader women's wellness needs. The warming patch helps ease pelvic and lower-back discomfort that can arise from hormonal changes and everyday physical stress on the body. Formulated with magnesium, arnica, sweet orange, and iron powder, it features an essential oil beadlet delivery system that releases a natural infusion when activated. The patch supports women experiencing a wide range of common concerns, including discomfort associated with conditions such as UTIs, endometriosis, fibroids, polyps, and other sources of pelvic or hormonal discomfort.

All Heali patches are hypoallergenic, latex-free, and designed to be applied directly to the skin for targeted support for up to eight hours. The drug-free patches are suitable for ages 12 and older and offer a convenient alternative to pills or topical creams.

Heali Period Patches ($7.97 for 3 patches) and Heali Women's Patch ($7.97 for 3 patches) will launch at Walmart and will also be available at CVS, Walgreens, healimedical.com, and other select retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit healimedical.com or follow @healimedical.

About Heali Medical

Heali Medical is a women-founded wellness brand creating wearable recovery solutions designed to help people move through life with less pain and more confidence. Founded by healthcare practitioners Heather Sloan, a chiropractor, and En Wei Li, a Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner, the brand blends modern science with natural ingredients to develop kinesiology tapes and therapeutic patches that provide targeted support for muscle recovery, headaches, and women's wellness.

Media Contact:

Valeria Carrasco

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SOURCE Heali Medical