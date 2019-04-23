Healing After Suicide Loss Conference to be Held in Denver

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest suicide prevention organization, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, along with the American Association of Suicidology and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, are hosting a full-day conference on Saturday, April 27 in Denver with the theme, Making Connections, Sharing Hope. This conference occurs concurrently with the AAS Annual Conference, a conference which gathers together suicide prevention experts to learn the latest programs and services in the field of suicide prevention.

"In planning this day, we have in mind that everyone heals after a suicide loss differently, and we want to help all those attending to move through their grief in a way that feels right to them," Dr. Doreen Marshall, the vice president of programs for AFSP.

During the conference there will be a session led by ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton on Life After Suicide: Finding Courage, Comfort and Community after an Unthinkable Loss. This session will be followed by a fireside chat with David McFarland, Social Impact Consultant. Additionally, there will be a panel conversation with Frank Campbell, LaRita Archibald, Vanessa McGann, PhD, Kim Rucco, MSW and AFSP's Doreen Marshall, PhD. After lunch participants can attend workshops related to writing as a path to healing after a suicide loss, the role of friendship after a parent's suicide, healing through giving back and more.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Related Links

http://www.afsp.org

