Healing from Lyme Disease Summit: A Week-Long Virtual Journey Toward Wellness and Empowerment

Join Leading Experts Myriah Hinchey, ND, FMAPS, and Richard Horowitz, MD, for an Insightful Exploration of Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases

Key Takeaways:

Empowerment Through Knowledge: Gain valuable insights from over 40 world-renowned experts in holistic and functional medicine, specifically tailored to Lyme disease care.

Accessible and Comprehensive Care: Embrace a holistic approach to healing with pioneering strategies in herbal medicine, lifestyle alterations, and functional medicine principles.

Global Health Initiative: Be part of a movement transforming public perception and understanding of Lyme and tick-borne diseases through education, advocacy, and research.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks is proud to announce the upcoming Healing from Lyme Disease Summit in a significant stride toward combating tick-borne illnesses. This free virtual event, happening from June 4 to 10, 2024, invites individuals affected by these debilitating diseases to embark on a journey of hope and healing. It aims to educate attendees on the various treatment options available beyond the conventional approach.

The Healing from Lyme Disease Summit promises to be a beacon of hope and knowledge for individuals grappling with these often misunderstood illnesses. The summit will be hosted by esteemed figures Myriah Hinchey, ND, FMAPS , and Richard Horowitz, MD .

Dr. Myriah Hinchey is a trailblazer in the treatment of tick-borne diseases and brings almost two decades of dedicated experience to the table. Her natural approach of transforming the body into an environment where the infection simply cannot thrive has guided countless individuals toward remission. While she once employed integrative treatments, the last six years have seen her pivot to a more natural approach: herbal medicine, strategic lifestyle alterations, and the principles of functional medicine.

Dr. Richard Horowitz is a board-certified internist and the medical director of the Hudson Valley Healing Arts Center, an integrative medical center specializing in the treatment of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. He has treated over 13,000 Lyme and tick-borne disease patients in the last 30 years. He is one of the founding members and past president-elect of the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society. He has also been awarded the Humanitarian of the Year award by the Turn the Corner Foundation. His contributions have significantly advanced the medical community's understanding of tick-borne diseases.

"Every year, 476,000 new cases of Lyme disease are reported in the United States. Behind these numbers are real people fighting a silent battle. Misdiagnoses, ineffective treatments, and a lack of understanding," said Dr. Hinchey.

The Healing from Lyme Disease Summit is a transformative experience designed to shift the narrative from confusion to clarity. Dozens of globally acclaimed experts will share their profound insights and practical tools, focusing on in-depth knowledge, advanced diagnosis methods, and innovative treatment solutions.

Some recognizable names in the speaker lineup include:

Jaquel Patterson, ND, MBA, IFMCP : An internationally recognized naturopathic physician, functional medicine expert, Forbes contributor, sought-after speaker, and the best-selling author of Women and Lyme: An Integrative Guide to Better Health . She has been influential in the integrative medicine space, serving in leadership capacities on the state and national levels. He also trains doctors throughout the world in functional medicine.

: An internationally recognized naturopathic physician, functional medicine expert, Forbes contributor, sought-after speaker, and the best-selling author of . She has been influential in the integrative medicine space, serving in leadership capacities on the state and national levels. He also trains doctors throughout the world in functional medicine. Casey Kelley , MD : A board-certified family doctor who is also among the first physicians to add a board certification in integrative medicine. She has studied the causes, effects, and treatments of Lyme disease extensively, and lectures nationally on this and other topics.

: A board-certified family doctor who is also among the first physicians to add a board certification in integrative medicine. She has studied the causes, effects, and treatments of Lyme disease extensively, and lectures nationally on this and other topics. Steven Harris , MD : A board-certified family doctor and the founder of Pacific Frontier Medical, Inc., a multi-practitioner medical practice dedicated to the treatment of Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases. He has been an active physician trainer for the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society and is the clinical consultant of Igenex, Inc., a laboratory specializing in tick-borne diseases.

This event serves as another platform for these experts to spread their message of hope and empowerment. In its previous iteration, close to 21,000 people tuned in virtually.

For more information about the summit and to register, please visit: https://drtalks.com/lyme-summit-2024/

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and the Healing from Lyme Disease Summit is a crucial step toward achieving that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom .

