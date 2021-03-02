Healing Innovations, Inc. Announces the Completion of First Pilot for the New RISE&WALK™ InClinic Robotic Technology

"The Rise&Walk has helped our team facilitate upright lower-extremity motor training with fewer staff than is typically required of some other locomotor-related training activities, while also allowing us to objectively track user progress," said Rebecca Washburn, M.S., manager of Beyond Therapy™. "We are excited to continue to partner with Healing Innovations to further support advances in rehabilitation technology." Beyond Therapy™ is an intensive outpatient neurological rehabilitation program that integrates the disciplines of physical therapy and exercise physiology at Shepherd Center.

"The Rise&Walk enables our team to create intensive and engaging training sessions that are in keeping with the aims and objectives of our program," said Nicholas Evans, MHS, ACSM CEP, lead exercise physiologist in Beyond Therapy. "Individuals have enjoyed using the Rise&Walk, and we see unique opportunities for integrating the technology into the existing repertoire of motor training and conditioning devices we have to offer."

Activity-based therapy is a critical component in the rehabilitation process for patients recovering from neurological injuries. Previous research suggests the central nervous system is capable of synaptic plasticity (i.e., neuroplasticity) and anatomical reorganization through participation in intensive, repetitive and task-specific activities. The Rise&Walk InClinic is a robotic neurorehabilitation technology that targets muscle groups important for walking and facilitates locomotor-related movements to help a wide range of patients recovering from neurological injuries. It is the first ever sit-and-stand device that replicates up to three different therapy modalities, giving clinicians more flexibility in a therapy session.

"This pilot was an important first step in the introduction of this technology to the rehabilitation community," said Luke Benda, Chief Executive Officer of Healing Innovations. "The Beyond Therapy team has an incredibly innovative spirit that made them the perfect partner in this initiative."

Healing Innovations will release the Rise&Walk InClinic technology with additional rehabilitation providers in 2021.

To learn more about the Rise&Walk InClinic and Healing Innovations' mission to develop the future of rehabilitation technology, please visit www.HealingInnovations.com.

CONTACTS:

For general inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

(615) 965-5020

About Healing Innovations:

Healing Innovations, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of technology that positively impacts the lives of people recovering from neurological injuries.

Healing Innovations is based in Nashville, Tennessee. For additional information about the company, please visit www.HealingInnovations.com.

About Shepherd Center

Shepherd Center, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is a private, not-for-profit hospital specializing in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people with spinal cord injury, brain injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis, spine and chronic pain, and other neuromuscular conditions. Founded in 1975, Shepherd Center is ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the top 10 rehabilitation hospitals in the nation. In its more than four decades, Shepherd Center has grown from a six-bed rehabilitation unit to a world-renowned, 152-bed hospital that treats more than 935 inpatients, 541 day program patients and more than 7,300 outpatients each year. Learn more at shepherd.org.

SOURCE Healing Innovations, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.HealingInnovations.com

