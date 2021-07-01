Healing Paper reinvents healthcare and strengthens the security and privacy of customer data with QueryPie, expanding its global footprint

"Gangnam Unni continues to multiply outside of Korea, including in Japan, where we are expanding our customer-centric cosmetic and plastic surgery service platform market. As part of our commitment to global privacy regulations, we are increasingly relying on QueryPie to strengthen our data governance infrastructure.", stated Seung-il Hong, co-founder and CEO of Healing Paper. A few months after its launch in Japan, Gangnam Unni secured over 350 Japanese cosmetic and plastic surgery clinics that match the number one provider of relevant information and services.

Gangnam Unni, Korea's leading medical beauty mobile app, allows users to receive quotes from hospitals and surgical centers, schedule consultations, and video chat with cosmetic and plastic surgeons about double eyelid surgery, nose work, liposuction, and other procedures from hospitals and surgical centers. More than 2.8 million people have downloaded the app. Users can access more than 1,300 affiliated medical centers using the app, which can provide them with cosmetic surgery quotes within 72 hours and share real-time plastic surgery stories with its 1.66 million members, who are in their teens and twenties.

Jayme Pang, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Healing Paper, says, "With NoSQL databases such as MongoDB and DynamoDB, and relational cloud databases such as AWS Aurora, we can develop apps and run analytics on large data sets quickly, regardless of their location. So it's no surprise that we extensively utilize this new breed of database management systems. We needed a cloud-enabled data governance solution that could handle RDBMS and NoSQL connectivity across multiple regions and offered high performance. QueryPie met our needs without a hitch."

QueryPie enables organizations to manage their data governance efficiently. QueryPie's centralized administration enables enterprises to streamline their data governance processes, make better use of their data resources, and ensure compliance as a global data governance solution.

"We are humbled to receive such a positive customer and product validation from Healing Paper. Like Healing Paper, we are sincerely committed to becoming a customer-centric company and putting the needs of our clients first. The collaboration with Healing Paper has enabled us to serve our customers better, and we are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Healing Paper's remarkable growth.", Brant Hwang, CEO of CHEQUER, stated.

About QueryPie

QueryPie ( www.querypie.com ) is an advanced data governance solution developed by CHEQUER that simplifies data access and manages scattered data sources and data protection policies. QueryPie facilitates easier management and auditing of the user or group-specific data access across the organization through a web-based solution, helping the organization ensure seamless data governance. QueryPie delivers visibility and control over cloud applications, data, and users across multiple databases and cloud data platforms, including relational databases, NoSQL databases, data warehouses, and the Hadoop ecosystem. QueryPie has become an increasingly popular platform for enterprises implementing PII policies and complying with security standards such as PCI-DSS and data governance frameworks, including PIPA, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA.

About Healingpaper (App: Gangnam Unni)

Gangnam Unni is Korea's leading medical beauty mobile app. In addition to receiving quotes from cosmetic and plastic surgery clinics, users can schedule consultations with specialists and video chat. Doctors-turned-entrepreneurs launched the app in 2015, taking its name from Seoul's Gangnam district - the Beverly Hills of Seoul - and a central plastic surgery hub. As the name of the app translates, "Sister from Gangnam" represents people who want to ask an (older) sister from Gangnam for advice when considering a little nip and a tuck. After introducing its first app for chronically ill patients, the company rethought how cosmetic and plastic surgery marketplaces functioned, turning them into a consumer-centric service instead of a provider-centric one, which has taken the country by storm ever since. Healing Paper is committed to using innovative technologies and infrastructures to address the deficit in medical services and the information imbalance between non-specialists and IT experts. Moreover, the company's reverse auction service highlights the medical beauty industry's excessive prices and procedures and discourages them.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre ( www.born2global.com ) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Born2Global has set the standard for a thriving startup ecosystem as the primary Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT since 2013. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped, and connected with the global market.

