Healing Path Recovery CEO talks about a disturbing trend for young adults: 'Why work, when you can live in rehab?'

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local drug and alcohol treatment center Healing Path Recovery is working to turn the tide on a problematic trend amongst young adults nationwide, who actually prefer living in rehab long-term, as opposed to working a regular job and living on their own.

Casey Mahoney, Healing Path Recovery's CEO states: "A lot of young people who come through our treatment program want to work, they just can't find even a decent blue-collar job. They apply to trade schools and show a strong willingness to work, but the opportunities just aren't there anymore."

Millennials in fact do face a variety of social and economic problems. As many as 39 percent of people under the age of 25 are unemployed or underemployed. Americans between 18 & 34 are making less money than ever before. A college degree has become way too expensive and it doesn't guarantee you'll make more money either. Due to the lack of economic advancement opportunities, many young adults feel lost, waiting for the world to change, but it hasn't yet.

Millennials are also more prone to addiction than older generations. The college debt/no work/poverty experience young people are facing contributes strongly to problems with drug or alcohol abuse. Many are also self-medicating for a preexisting mental health issue.

Young adults who struggle with addiction have a tendency to be institutionalized. Most of the addiction treatment programs offer a structured lifestyle, with cozy beds and home-cooked meals. This is appealing to many millennials, who fall into a pattern of hopping from rehab to rehab, having their basic life needs met, while their parent's insurance plan foots the bill. This has created a subculture of young adults who prefer living in a drug rehab, instead of actually getting their lives back on track.

"Nicki Minaj was a waitress at Red Lobster, Kanye West worked at the Gap, Tyler, The Creator worked at Starbucks for 2 years, Logic worked at Joe's Crab Shack and Jiffy Lube." Casey concludes, "While the American Dream still can be true and anyone can get rich, you have to make progress in your life. Maybe the humble beginnings seem unattractive, but you have to start somewhere. You can help change it yourself."

