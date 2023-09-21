Healing Profound Loss of Loved Ones with "In Loving Memory Album Kits" by The Creative Kindness Foundation

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Creative Kindness Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to helping people find happiness and healing through the creation and donation of handmade gifts, is pleased to unveil its latest initiative, "In Loving Memory Album" kits. These kits have been thoughtfully crafted to provide comfort and support to those who have lost loved ones, helping them on their journey of healing.

"In Loving Memory Album" kits
The "In Loving Memory Album" kits offer a simple and creative way for people to capture cherished memories and express emotions. By allowing individuals to combine photographs, keepsakes, memories, and stories in one place, these albums become a tangible representation of the love they shared with their loved one. This therapeutic process of remembrance offers comfort and assists in the gradual healing of grief.

The Creative Kindness Foundation is honored to donate "In Loving Memory Album" kits to organizations throughout the United States that specialize in aiding adults and children throughout the grieving process. By extending this compassionate support, the foundation aims to provide individuals with a meaningful way to pay tribute to their departed loved ones.

Each album kit includes a 6x8 white scrapbook, memorial-themed cards, blank journaling cards, pocket-style page protectors, mini page protectors for holding photos or themed cards, and a journaling pen. The versatility of the kit allows recipients to personalize their albums according to their unique preferences and memories. The interchangeable pocket protector pages enable easy customization, ensuring that photographs, journaling cards, and memorial cards can be rearranged or replaced at any time.

About the Creative Kindness Foundation: The Creative Kindness Foundation is a non-profit organization striving to empower anyone in need of positivity and cheer through the healing nature of handmade creativity. Through thoughtful initiatives and compassionate volunteers, Creative Kindness is bringing warmth, togetherness, and happiness to hundreds of thousands of people around the globe. For more information, visit www.creativekindness.org.

