TIOGA, Texas, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healing Springs Ranch is proud to announce Life Works Wellness LLC (LWW), sister company to Healing Springs Ranch.

LWW is a new company developed due to the overwhelming response and outpouring requests from professionals and the community after attending our program. It's now extending its integrated model beyond the Ranch empowering professionals and local communities with a proactive approach to create a healthier work environment and community, at the local, national and international levels.

"United we stand", says John Edmonson, MS, LPC-S, our Director of Wellness , reminding us that, although it's up to each individual to make change within themselves, real change in any culture, whether it be in business, community, or the family, happens when we all look inward to see how we can help others by making changes within ourselves.

LWW believes that you need the right people, and team, to make a change. With this in mind, the board of advisers recruited top experts in the field of mental health, personal and professional development, and optimum performance. As a result, LWW created 3 "hybrid" tracts ranging from our ½ day "reboot" program, to our mini "retreat" program that range from 2-5 days. We also offer our certification and training programs to professional organizations and management teams. All programs utilize our integrated model to improve communication, mind-body awareness and integration, professional development, family enhancement and life-balance.

"We all know the importance of creating a balanced life, however, truth be told, creating a balanced life in today's world is easier said than done," said Melissa Caldwell Engle, Clinical Director and Co-founder, MS, LPC, ATR. "I have seen over and over again how chronic mismanagement of daily stressors, unhealthy coping mechanisms, unhealthy relationships, and unresolved trauma and pain can destroy our physical, mental and spiritual health."

Research has documented this as well (ACE study 1995, 1997). The data is staggering. When looking at adverse childhood experiences alone, there is a direct link to 7 out of 10 of the leading causes of death in the United States and a 20-year difference in lifespan.

"The mission of LWW is to interrupt this cycle through education, awareness and training to prevent these unhealthy patterns from locking into chronic conditions and illnesses; adding yet another life to the list of statistics," said Rachel Graham, President and Co-founder. "While we strongly believe that this paradigm shift must start at the individual level, we also recognize the power of community awareness in creating a healthier and more integrated culture in the workplace, businesses, churches, and schools, etc."

