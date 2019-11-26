Healing Springs Ranch Shares Powerful Mental Health information on Podcast Series with Coffee with Claire

TIOGA, Texas, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel Graham, Melissa Caldwell Engle and John Edmonson from Healing Springs Ranch share series featured on the Coffee with Claire podcast. Listen to this 5-part series on Coffee with Claire to hear discussion on the following topics. The Spectrum of Emotions, the three-footer or the Deep-Sea Diver, Navigating the Drama Triangle, What's Trauma Got to Do with It and Mindset of an Entrepreneur.

"The Spectrum of Emotions is where the ability to sort out feelings from emotions can be challenging," said Melissa Caldwell Engle, Clinical Director and Co-founder, MS, LPC, ATR. "Emotions are related to physical conditions and feelings that are sparked by emotions which are the product of your brain's perception of things. Suppressed emotions can have a tremendous impact on our physical health and life."

The Three-Footer or the Deep-Sea Diver. "Are you more apt to wade into shallow water than to dive deep into the sea of life?" said Rachel Graham, President and Co-founder, MBA. In order to transform ourselves into the person we want to be, we must push ourselves out of our 'shallow water' comfort zone. We all have a personal journey and we often must navigate through waters of many depths.

"Navigating the Drama Triangle is all about the drama and conflict in our everyday lives," said Rachel Graham. "In relationships and throughout their lives, people fluidly change their roles within the drama triangle. Understanding how to break free of the drama triangle roles is critical in learning how to interact with others and live the life you want."

What's Trauma Got to Do with It? "Being able to know the difference between a symptom and a traumatic root cause, is critical in understanding addiction," said Rachel Graham. "We all have compulsive behaviors—drinking, smoking, gaming and electronics, excessive work or exercise or shopping or nail biting. It's knowing—and facing what trauma caused these symptoms is key in understanding how to deal with addiction in our lives."

"The mindset of an entrepreneur is their strongest asset," said John Edmonson, Director of Wellness Director MS LPC-S. "Their strategic thinking and planning that allows their plan to unfold, and their determination and will power that gets them through the uncharted waters. However, in this fast-paced world in which we live, we don't always allow ourselves down time, we can forget to slow down and recharge our batteries." That's where mindfulness steps into employer us to reboot and reach our full potential.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Healing Springs Ranch," Claire Billingsley said. "Their content is rich and important, and Rachel, Melissa and John deliver it so clearly. Their episodes are among our most watched and really fit with our brand. They truly are people who give back."

