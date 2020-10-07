Healing Springs Ranch Welcomes Noelle DeFilippis as Vice President of Business Development

TIOGA, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healing Springs Ranch (HSR), an internationally recognized residential treatment center known for its integrative work with adults recovering from ALL addictions (both process and substance) announces the appointment of Noelle DeFilippis, as Vice President of Development.

Noelle is a long-time leader of successful teams with over 15 years' experience in operations and business development. As Vice President, Noelle brings executive level experience to HSR in quality management, performance improvement, long-term growth solutions, pipeline development, business analysis and decision making.

"I'm honored to join the HSR team, more specifically, to join a team of outstanding leaders and a treatment center that has achieved a reputation for clinical excellence and innovation," said Noelle DeFilippis.

"We are excited to have Noelle join HSR, She will be an integral part of our growing team," said Rachel H. Graham, CEO and Co-founder of HSR. "We recently revised our new "go to market" strategy as it relates to business and product development. Noelle brings experience with a long-standing history in both Substance Use Disorders (SUD) and Mental Health in business development and operational capacities to help us continue to grow and build the team while enhancing the product offering to enhance the way we think about addiction treatment. We are thrilled to have her on the team."

About Healing Springs Ranch

Tucked away on 80 acres of beautiful and serene lakefront property north of the Dallas Metroplex, HSR offers a truly Integrated Addictions Model, which addresses the underlying issues and unresolved trauma behind most, if not all, self-defeating addictive patterns and co-occurring symptoms and diagnoses. As an industry leader, HSR is actively involved in conducting on-going research and publication. HSR's mission is to provide more integrated treatment by offering innovative and cutting-edge therapeutic modalities. HSR currently offers ETT ® (Emotional Transformation Therapy), Trauma Model Therapy, and the BALM ® (Be A Loving Mirror) family recovery program. Through research, education and quality services, HSR strives to raise the bar for best practice standards, matching the advances in science and technology to address this national epidemic in both the mental health and addiction fields.

Life Works Wellness (LWW) and Life Works Foundation (LWF) (both sister companies to Healing Springs Ranch) are part of the Elevate Global Partners family of wellness companies. LWW is a new company focused on helping individuals with life balance, optimal performance, purpose, healthy communication skills, and general personal growth. LWW reaches a broad audience with this powerful mission of a healthy lifestyle and balance for individuals, families, and corporate teams.

Life Works Foundation (LWF) was created to benefit all ages, groups, and professionals to create a greater sense of life purpose and satisfaction. The goal of LWF is to improve individuals' mental and physical health by providing preventative measures and treatment. These include but are not limited to heart disease, cancer, chronic pain, anxiety, addiction, suicidal ideation, PTSD (also referred to as PTSI), and depression, etc. The Foundation focuses on target groups in areas such as productivity, academic and athletic performance, personal and professional relationships, and work-life balance.

Media Contact

Lorna Stegall

Media Relations

817.807.2257

[email protected]

HealingSpringsRanch.com

SOURCE Healing Springs Ranch

