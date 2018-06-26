Healing the Energy Epidemic: "Connect with Your Natural Energy" -- Elson Haas, MD Offers Free Online Class July 7, 2018

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The most common complaint that Elson Haas, MD sees in his Family Practice is fatigue. "Fatigue is a huge problem for many people," says Dr. Haas, "Being tired and run-down is very unpleasant, and makes our daily activities much more difficult. But, just as important it's also a direct cause of many of our health problems."

"Connect with Your Natural Energy" is a Free Online Class that teaches effective, healthy ways to overcome the tired, worn-out feeling that people struggle with every day. https://www.ilrn2.com/energy Dr. Elson Haas practices medicine at the Preventive Medical Center of Marin in San Rafael, CA. Dr. Elson Haas' NEW (Natural, Eastern and Western medicines) approach of integrative, holistic and functional medicine includes elimination diets and detoxification practices. https://elsonhaasmd.com

Addressing the widespread Energy Epidemic, of low-energy and poor-sleep, is an important first step for transforming overall health and wellbeing. The cultural impact of fatigue and low-energy may be under-reported, with huge consequences for productivity and social welfare.

In response to the challenge of fatigue and insomnia, Dr. Haas is offering a free online class (July 7th at 10 AM PDT) entitled, "Connect with Your Natural Energy" where he will teach effective, healthy ways to overcome the tired, worn-out feeling that people struggle with every day. Dr. Haas will guide participants on how to restore the body's natural energy by offering simple dietary and lifestyle changes for a happier and more active life.





"Most of us are unaware of the ways we disrupt our vitality with lifestyle decisions and out-of-balance dietary choices," says Dr. Haas. "This class is designed to help people become aware of how they may be unknowingly sabotaging their natural energy systems and offer simple ways to restore vitality and health."

To learn more go to elson.live/energy

About Dr. Elson Haas

Dr. Haas is a widely-recognized expert and pioneer of integrative medicine, and author of 11 books on nutrition, health, and detox. His latest book, Staying Healthy with NEW Medicine, presents the best practices from Natural, Eastern, and Western Medicines to optimize health. Visit https://elsonhaasmd.com/ for health and lifestyle information.

Contact: Angela Murphy

Tel: (310) 430-5353

Email: 197724@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healing-the-energy-epidemic-connect-with-your-natural-energy----elson-haas-md-offers-free-online-class-july-7-2018-300672288.html

SOURCE Elson Haas, MD

Related Links

https://elsonhaasmd.com

