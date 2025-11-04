HEALIO LAUNCHES "HEALIO AI" PLATFORM FOR HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS WITH INSIGHTS UPDATED DAILY TO SUPPORT PATIENT CARE

Healio, a 125-year-old trusted source for medical news, expands its offerings to include a HIPAA-compliant AI tool to help health care professionals access information updated every 24 hours at the point of care.

Healio AI gives health care professionals evidence-based insights derived from verified information, such as clinical trial data, peer-reviewed research, FDA data, and industry news.

THOROFARE, N.J., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healio announces the launch of Healio AI, a free health care professional-first, HIPAA-compliant platform that delivers fast, verified insights from research, data and expert perspectives. Updated daily, the new tool gives health care professionals the latest intelligence they need to make evidence-based decisions at the point of care.

Healio, a leader in health news and education, launches Healio AI.

Healio AI sources PubMed-indexed research, currently enrolling clinical trials, peer-reviewed studies, FDA data, coverage from more than 140 medical meetings worldwide and Healio's proprietary news archives, which include more than 60,000 pieces of trusted editorial content. Health care professionals can use the tool at the point of care to deliver evidence-based answers to patient questions, access to relevant clinical research and expert analysis on medical conditions, diagnostics and treatment. This tool aims to augment diagnosis, with the potential to accelerate treatment timelines.

"Millions of health care professionals across more than 20 areas of specialty turn to Healio for trusted news, clinical updates and expert insights," said Matthew Holland, Healio Chief Operating Officer. "Healio AI delivers the same quality content our users depend on in a more customized and consolidated format so they can stay focused on what matters most – treating people."

A 2025 survey from the American Medical Association found that two-thirds of physicians are now using AI in their practice, and 68% agreed that AI was advantageous for patient care. As health care professionals continue to integrate AI in their clinical work, trusted information on medical advancements, drug supply and treatment options will help health care professionals treat patients faster and more accurately.

"Global medical knowledge is expanding faster than ever before, and so is the need for accurate information on the latest science," said Hansa Bhargava, MD, Healio's Chief Clinical Strategy and Innovation Officer. "Clinicians are challenged to keep up with the daily updates on therapies, regulations and health guidance. Healio AI can give them the most current information in seconds."

For more information about Healio AI, please visit Healio.com/AI.

About Healio

Healio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. Healio's core News, CME, Clinical Guidance and Community channels deliver practical information and education across 20+ specialties. For more information, visit Healio.com.

