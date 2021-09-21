Healio Strategic Solutions and Guideline Central Announce Partnership

THOROFARE, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healio Strategic Solutions (HSS), a Wyanoke Group company, and Guideline Central are pleased to announce a new partnership to support the dissemination and implementation of guidelines in multimedia formats. Under the new agreement, HSS will create custom activities designed for healthcare professionals and Guideline Central will offer this new solution to its customers, users and subscribers. Guideline Central will promote the HSS activities on Guideline Central channels, including GuidelineCentral.com and the Guideline Central app.

"We are excited to partner with Guideline Central given our shared mission in providing relevant information to healthcare professionals with the aim of improving patient health," said Matthew J. Holland, Chief Commercial Officer, Healio Strategic Solutions. "The Guidelines platform is a convenient and effective way to extend the reach of Healio activities to medical specialists."

Through this exclusive partnership, HSS and Guideline Central will work together on activities that will expand upon and contextualize the Guideline Central summaries with many leading medical associations and societies.

"We look forward to the many opportunities this strategic alliance with Healio presents," said Chris Wise, Vice President, Guideline Central. "We value each partnership we forge and truly believe collaboration leads to success for all involved, from the business side to professional side and ultimately to patients through improved health and outcomes."

For information on program development, contact Matthew J. Holland at [email protected].

For partnerships, contact Chris Wise at [email protected].

About Healio Strategic Solutions

Healio Strategic Solutions (HSS) is a full-service medical communications company providing tailored information and education to physicians worldwide. HSS is an authorized sales agent for Healio with exclusive access to specialty healthcare professionals through the Healio Network. For more information, visit HealioStrategicSolutions.com .

About Guideline Central

Guideline Central is dedicated to providing healthcare professionals with evidence-based clinical decision-support tools that are current, practical, and easily accessible. Guideline Central is in partnership with more than 45 medical specialty societies and healthcare organizations, providing quick reference tools that healthcare professionals rely on for credible guidance at the point of need. For more information, visit GuidelineCentral.com.

CONTACT:

Healio

Lee Gaymon

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

856-994-9900 ext. 356

