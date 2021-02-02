Healio Strategic Solutions Announces Enhanced Programmatic Advertising Platform, Healiolytics

THOROFARE, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healio Strategic Solutions (HSS) is pleased to introduce Healiolytics, a programmatic advertising platform offering HCP targeting and reporting. HSS has exclusive marketing access to Healio's audience of specialty healthcare professionals.

"The Healiolytics platform is purpose-built for the unique needs of medical marketers," said Zach Gursky, Senior Vice President, Digital and Innovation, Healio Strategic Solutions. "Beyond reach to an expansive audience of verified HCPs, our number one goal was to make the whole process easy—from targeting, to planning, to reporting."

Healiolytics provides many new enhancements to Healio's programmatic offerings, including monthly, weekly or daily physician level data (PLD) available for all managed media and data campaigns. The new platform also enables planning and biddable teams to see the status of target lists and segment lists as well as the status of PLD delivery and campaign reach. In addition, analytics teams can manually or dynamically update target lists and receive PLD.

"Leveraging Healio's long-standing relationships with specialty HCPs along with this powerful new platform, Healiolytics represents a real game-changer in programmatic advertising for healthcare marketers," said Matthew J. Holland, Chief Commercial Officer of Healio Strategic Solutions.

For more information on Healiolytics and Healio programmatic solutions, contact Zach Gursky at [email protected].

About Healio

Healio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. An in-depth, clinical information resource, Healio brings together award-winning news reporting with expert perspectives, dynamic video, podcasts, question-and-answer columns, CME and other custom educational activities, blogs, peer-reviewed journals and a wide range of popular medical book titles all in one place. For more information, visit Healio.com.

About Healio Strategic Solutions

Healio Strategic Solutions (HSS) is a full-service medical communications company providing tailored information and education to physicians worldwide. HSS is an authorized sales agent for Healio with exclusive access to specialty healthcare professionals through the Healio Network. For more information, visit HealioStrategicSolutions.com.

SOURCE Healio

