Healio Strategic Solutions Announces Survey Insights on the Delivery of Medical Care Using Telehealth

THOROFARE, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healio Strategic Solutions (HSS) is pleased to share topline results from the recent survey gauging healthcare professionals' (HCPs) attitudes on the impact of telehealth during the pandemic.

Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, HSS has been conducting surveys to understand the clinical challenges HCPs are facing during shutdown, how they prefer to obtain medical education, and how easily they can practice medicine with telehealth. The most recent survey fielded in late March focused on how telehealth has impacted their practice, its impact on patient care, and how they envision using virtual health visits in the future.

More than 83% of respondents reported being somewhat to extremely comfortable conducting virtual patient telehealth visits as compared to 10% who were somewhat to extremely uncomfortable with this modality. Technology continues to be challenging and more so from the patients' perspective, which limits its utility. Despite the ease of using telehealth to assess patient medication compliance and the reduction of hospitalizations, HCPs believe more medical errors are made using telehealth and the value of in-person visits cannot be replaced.

"We have seen surveys like these can impact public health efforts and have the potential to change or direct policy, provide greater attention to health disparities, and accelerate shared decision making among HCPs across many therapeutic specialties," said Adrienne Stevens, EdD, MBA, Vice President, Head of Scientific Strategy, Healio Strategic Solutions. "They provide perspectives on quality health concerns that affect all patients and the HCPs who manage their health".

The HSS survey mechanism has yielded unprecedented activity by engaged users of the Healio platform and has garnered results from more than 7,336 specialty HCPs. The insights gleaned have been used by various industry, education, and community health organizations.

"The use of telehealth has fundamentally changed the practice of medicine and the delivery of healthcare to patients in the United States and around the world. We believe the insights from Healio's users can help play a role in how best HCPs can optimize patient care. We are proud to share these findings with the healthcare community," said Matthew J. Holland, Chief Commercial Officer of Healio Strategic Solutions.

