Healist Advanced Naturals Releases Limited-Edition Product in Honor of World Mental Health Day

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healist Advanced Naturals, the cutting-edge wellness brand under the parent company Kadenwood, announced the launch of a limited-edition CBD product line in support of World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2021. The launch is part of the brand's larger mission to "Defend Wellness" and inspire consumers to prioritize their physical and mental health.

Healist Limited Edition Calm Chews

The brand's mission to "Defend Wellness" was created as a reaction to the nonstop nature of modern life. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), the largest grassroots organization supporting mental illness, 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year. To advocate for those struggling with mental health issues and reduce the stigma around speaking out about mental illness, Healist teamed up with visual artists Anthony Burrill and Luciano Cian to design custom packaging. The illustrations demonstrate diverse perspectives that embody the challenges and barriers associated with the stigma of mental health.

Burrill is known for impactful art that spans across disciplines, often collaborating with other creatives to spread positive messages, while Cian has a knack for celebrating diversity and bringing people of all backgrounds together through culture. Both artists align with Healist's core belief that good mental health is a fundamental right and one that should be defended at all costs.

"At Healist, we believe now more than ever it is crucial to prioritize wellness and mental health is a key factor in one's overall wellbeing,'' said Sarah Pirrie, Healist Brand Director. "We are honored to work with such talented artists that are able to use their art to deliver important positive messages that can drive change. We hope this inspires more people to speak out so that we can start to normalize the conversation around mental health."

The limited-edition artists collection features Healist's Calm Chews, a great tasting on-the-go vegan gummies containing the highest quality U.S. organically farmed CBD blended with active levels of organic Ashwagandha, L-Theanine and a custom calming terpene blend to support your body's ability to cope with daily stress and feelings of unease.

As a Stigma-Free partner of NAMI, throughout the month of October Healist will match a $5 donation for every order on healistnaturals.com, with proceeds going to the organization.

"A lot of things demand our attention and it's easy for life to fall out of balance. There is simply too many people struggling with their mental health in silence, so it's vital for us all to start talking openly. I hope this powerful campaign brings down the barriers and inspires people to talk. Together we can Defend Wellness," said graphic artist Luciano Cian.

Artist Anthony Burrill added, "I love the sentiment of the Defend Wellness campaign from Healist Naturals. I also like how they are pushing to make a real difference by partnering with charities to show support for World Mental Health Day. There's still far too much stigma attached to mental health issues, we hope this campaign can challenge and inspire people to think differently. Good mental health is a human right."

In addition to the limited-edition line, the brand's all-natural, benefit-driven CBD range of ingestible drops, chews, capsules and topical body care are one of the tools that can help mitigate the impact daily stressors have on our mental health.

Healist Advanced Naturals are now available at a leading drugstore nationwide and at www.healistnaturals.com

For more information on Kadenwood and its products please visit www.kadenwoodbrands.com .

About CBD

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. After tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) is the second most abundant cannabinoid in the plant and is believed to have many potential therapeutic benefits.

About Kadenwood

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream plant-based wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC. In 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECTTM in personal care. In late 2020, Kadenwood launched the Purity Preferred™ Pet business, as well as Purity Organic® hot teas, to add to its portfolio of CBD brands. Kadenwood expanded its global presence in Summer 2021 with the acquisition of Healist Advanced Naturals, an innovative CBD wellness brand, along with Social CBD, a brand committed to high-quality, pure CBD products. Since then, Kadenwood has become the first CBD company to have a portfolio of multiple brands across approximately 18,000 retail stores.

About Healist

Founded in 2020 by Present Life Limited, Healist is led by a diverse team of executives with category-leading expertise in marketing and innovation in the wellness and beauty industry with a mission to bring transparency and credibility to a newly forming category. Already distributed nationally in the US, UK and Brazil, Healist was crafted as a benefit-led brand designed to help defend wellness. All Healist products are clean and natural, triple lab-tested, vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO and contain 0% THC.

