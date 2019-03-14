Healium's Mind-Powered Mindfulness wins Two National Pitch Competitions

"We developed Healium originally so a group of aging Veterans could virtually visit their memorials. After seeing how VR positively impacted their mood, we added a feedback loop that allows the user to see their feelings control virtual worlds. It's a powerful metaphor that our thoughts have power to control things not only in the virtual world but the real world as well." Sarah Hill, CEO, StoryUP the makers of Healium

Two published studies in Frontiers in Psychology and the Journal of Neuroregulation showed Healium reduced moderate anxiety and increased feelings of positivity in as little as four minutes. These mindfulness-in-nature escapes have the option to be powered by EEG and heart rate data from the user's wearables like a smartwatch or meditation headband. Positive or calm memories are empowered to change the environments with either just a mobile device or inside VR goggles.

Healium supports Honor Everywhere, a free VR tour program for aging Veterans who are no longer able to physically travel to see their WWII, Vietnam or Women's Memorial in Washington, DC. People who purchase Healium kits enable free Healium experiences for Veterans on a waiting list for virtual Honor Flights.

"In its 11th year, our pitch event continues to showcase the best technology from around the world, proving our dedication to highlighting today's most forward-thinking innovators," said SXSW Pitch event producer, Chris Valentine.

Each of the category winners at SXSW received $4,000, two badges for next year's SXSW, and exposure to SXSW attendees and investors looking for the latest in cutting-edge technology and innovation. The pitch event this week at SXSW drew a number of global companies with more than 30 percent representing countries outside the US, including the UAE, UK, Singapore, Mexico, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Japan, Cyprus, Sweden, and Slovenia.

Healium also took home a first place prize in a recent pitch competition at CES, the world's largest trade show. For more information on Healium kits that allow you to grow virtual peace with your feelings, please visit tryhealium.com or email hello@story-up.com.

