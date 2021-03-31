Healogics® 2021 The Year of Healing Program Focuses on Foot Health to Help Prevent Chronic Wounds and Support National Foot Health Awareness Month Throughout April

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with a chronic wound, including 2 million who are living with diabetic foot ulcers. The longer a chronic or non-healing wound goes without proper treatment, the greater the chance of infection, hospitalization or even amputation.

- Approximately 80% of lower extremity amputations are preceded by a foot ulceration.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some people living with chronic wounds have delayed seeking care for their wounds, leading to a sharp rise in the number of amputations. Dr. William Ennis, Healogics Chief Medical Officer, has identified through global publication research that the impact of COVID-19 has led to an increase of 40% to 50% in amputations when comparing equal time frames in 2020 versus 2019. Also, highlighting the importance to screen for non-healing wounds during Telehealth visits.

The Healogics Foot Health campaign is part of the year-long 2021 The Year of Healing program, dedicated to empowering both patients and healthcare providers with resources to help improve health, heal wounds and prevent amputations.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes, but a better way to provide care.

SOURCE Healogics

Related Links

http://www.healogics.com

