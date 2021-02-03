Healogics® 2021 The Year of Healing Program Raises Awareness About the Impact of Heart Health and Wound Healing

Nearly 121.5 million adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease and nearly 7 million people are living with a chronic wound. Cardiovascular disease puts people at greater risk for chronic wounds and possibly amputations by hindering the delivery of oxygen and nutrition that are vital for proper wound healing. As many as 82 percent of lower leg amputations are the result of poor circulation.

Raising awareness of heart health and the impact on wound healing, as well as the need to seek care when a wound develops, is more important than ever during the pandemic. Dr. William Ennis, Healogics Chief Medical Officer, has identified through global publication research that COVID-19 has led to an increase of 40% to 50% in amputations when comparing equal time frames in 2020 versus 2019.

Wound Care Center® physicians and staff will be reaching out to healthcare providers to spread awareness, encourage screenings and provide useful patient-focused educational resources.

Download Healogics 2021 Heart Health Awareness Infographic.

The Healogics Heart Health campaign is part of the year-long 2021 The Year of Healing program, dedicated to empowering both patients and healthcare providers with resources to help improve health, heal wounds and prevent amputations. You can find additional information on the Heart Health and Wound Healing webpage.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes, but a better way to provide care.

SOURCE Healogics

