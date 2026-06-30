Healogics Appoints Noelle Valentine as Chief Administrative Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healogics, the nation's leading provider of advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy services, today announced the appointment of Noelle Valentine as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer.

In this expanded role, Noelle Valentine will oversee a broad portfolio of enterprise functions, including Legal, Compliance, and Human Resources, further aligning critical business capabilities to support organizational growth and operational excellence.

Noelle Valentine

"Noelle Valentine is a trusted and highly respected leader whose judgment, integrity, and ability to connect people, strategy, and execution have made a meaningful impact across our organization," said Pamela Mandel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Healogics. "This evolution of her role reflects both the breadth of her leadership and the confidence we have in her ability to strengthen our culture while advancing our priorities for growth and performance."

Noelle brings more than two decades of healthcare and leadership experience, with extensive expertise in compliance, governance, and enterprise operations. She has played a critical role in building and scaling key organizational functions and fostering alignment across teams to drive performance and accountability.

Prior to this appointment, Noelle Valentine served as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Healogics, where she led the company's legal and compliance strategy and contributed to strengthening its regulatory framework and enterprise risk management. Her leadership has been instrumental in strengthening organizational effectiveness while reinforcing Healogics commitment to ethical, patient-centered care.

"This next chapter represents an exciting opportunity to further integrate the capabilities that power our organization," said Noelle. "I am honored to serve in this role and to continue working alongside our teams to build a high-performing, value-driven organization focused on delivering exceptional outcomes for the patients and partners we serve."

As Healogics continues to advance its mission and expand its impact, this leadership appointment reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to building a strong foundation for future growth.

About Healogics: For more than 30 years, Healogics has led the nation in advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, transforming lives through evidence-based treatment and innovation. Guided by its mission to FIND. TREAT. HEAL.™, Healogics partners with hospitals and health systems across the country to deliver specialized care for patients with chronic wounds. Backed by the world's largest wound care outcomes database and the Wound Science Initiative, Healogics continues to advance research and set new standards in healing.

SOURCE Healogics, LLC