Healogics Marks 30th Anniversary During Wound Care Awareness Month While Spotlighting a Hidden Health Crisis Affecting More Than 10 Million Americans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic wounds are a growing public health crisis, affecting more than 10 million Americans, including one in six Medicare beneficiaries. Left untreated, they can lead to devastating complications, including infection, hospitalization, and amputation. Yet despite the severity of the problem, too many patients remain unaware that specialized care exists and that earlier treatment can change the course of healing.

Wound Care Awareness

This June, during Wound Care Awareness Month, Healogics, the nation's largest provider of advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, is calling on hospitals, health systems, patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to act sooner. The message comes as the organization marks 30 years of healing and renews its commitment to expanding awareness, accelerating treatment, and improving outcomes for patients nationwide.

"For three decades, Healogics has been driven by a simple goal: Find patients with chronic wounds sooner and connect them to the specialized care that can change the trajectory of their lives," said Pamela Mandel, Chairman and CEO of Healogics. "Wound Care Awareness Month gives us an important opportunity to raise awareness, reach more communities, and help more patients access advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy before complications become devastating."

Nearly 85% of diabetes-related amputations are preceded by a non-healing wound, and following amputation, the five-year mortality rate is approximately 50%. This data makes the urgency impossible to ignore. While chronic wounds are often linked to diabetes and vascular disease, some of the most complex cases include surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, and advanced complications such as failed flaps and radiation injuries. Among these, radiation injuries, a complication of radiation therapy used to treat cancer, can develop months or even years after care has ended and represent an often-overlooked consequence of cancer treatment.

"Over the past 30 years, wound care has evolved from an overlooked area of medicine into a true clinical specialty," said Dr. William Ennis, DO, MBA, MMM, CPE, Chief Medical Officer of Healogics. "Backed by decades of data and research, we understand more clearly than ever what drives healing and how delays put patients at risk. Yet too many patients still wait too long to seek care. This month, we're urging providers and patients alike to take chronic wounds seriously, because healing is possible."

Learn more about the science behind healing at the Wound Science Initiative.

About Healogics. For more than 30 years, Healogics has led the nation in advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, transforming lives through evidence-based treatment and innovation. Guided by its mission to FIND. TREAT. HEAL.™, Healogics partners with hospitals and health systems across the country to deliver specialized care for patients with chronic wounds. Backed by the world's largest wound care outcomes database and the Wound Science Initiative, Healogics continues to advance research and set new standards in healing. Learn more at www.healogics.com.

SOURCE Healogics, LLC