Healogics Appoints John P. Landino as Chief Development Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healogics, the nation's leading provider of advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy services, announced the appointment of John P. Landino as Chief Development Officer. John brings nearly 20 years of experience in business development, marked by a proven ability to forge strategic partnerships with hospital executives and healthcare leaders, supporting rapid and sustainable organizational growth. He has held key leadership roles at Fresenius Medical Care North America and Tenet Healthcare, where he helped drive business expansion and physician engagement initiatives.

As Chief Development Officer, John will lead Healogics growth strategy, expanding new partnerships and business opportunities to advance the company's mission. His appointment comes as Healogics celebrates 30 Years of Healing, underscoring the organization's commitment to shaping the future of wound care.

"John's extensive experience in healthcare development and his innovative approach make him an ideal leader for our growth initiatives," said Pamela Mandel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Healogics. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our executive team, and we look forward to working together as we continue to strengthen our partnerships and expand access to advanced wound care in more communities."

"I could not be more excited to be part of Healogics, the nation's leading wound care organization," said John. "The company's track record of innovation and impact makes this an incredible opportunity. I look forward to working with our team and partners to expand our reach and help shape the future of healing for communities nationwide."

About Healogics: For more than 30 years, Healogics has led the nation in advanced wound care, transforming lives through evidence-based treatment and innovation. Guided by its mission to FIND. TREAT. HEAL.™, Healogics partners with hospitals and health systems across the country to deliver specialized care for patients with chronic wounds. Backed by the world's largest wound care outcomes database and the Wound Science Initiative, Healogics continues to advance research and set new standards in healing. Learn more at www.healogics.com.

