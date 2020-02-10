Healogics® Improves Physician Relationship Management with Enhanced Mobile App

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healogics® Inc., the nation's leading provider of advanced wound care services, proudly announces the newest release of WoundSuite® Navigator, the physician relationship management mobile app. WoundSuite Navigator is Healogics proprietary tool available on the WoundSuite Center Management platform. This release includes optimizations in data entry, new digital collateral and allows for asset sharing.

"Our technology leverages Healogics Community Education best practices, clinical insights and data collected over twenty years of providing advanced wound care across the country," said Stephen Roberts, Healogics Vice President of Strategy and Innovation. "Our team is excited to put the power of our CRM and real-time data into an easy-to-use mobile application, allowing our Program Directors to have better conversations with the medical community, along with accompanying collateral."

As a wound care-focused healthcare organization, Healogics invests in the tools to educate and inform hospitals, physicians and other healthcare professionals about the clinical importance of treating chronic wounds.

Tara Derby, Senior Director of Market Development, shared, "Throughout the country physicians refer their patients to a Healogics Wound Care Center® for advanced wound care treatment. Our mission is to improve patient access and care. Our WoundSuite Navigator enhances these efficiencies while increasing the awareness surrounding the importance of healing chronic wounds."

For more information about WoundSuite Navigator and the WoundSuite platform, please visit healogics.com/woundsuite-wound-care-software.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 350,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company's network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

SOURCE Healogics

