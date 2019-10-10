Healogics® iSupply Program Reaches 100 Enrollments

The Healogics iSupply program first launched a year ago in Healogics Wound Care Centers as a new innovative solution that aimed to improve quality outcomes as demonstrated through verifiable outcomes data and effective utilization management to reduce unnecessary waste. It includes a comprehensive line of advanced dressings, cellular-based tissue products and total contact cast products, each of which was selected through a rigorous analysis of published data and reviewed by Healogics value analysis committee of leading wound care clinicians.

"Over the past year, we have seen the positive impact iSupply has on our hospital partners and patients," said David Bassin, Chief Executive Officer at Healogics. "This program provides patients consistency in products and has lowered the cost of patient care for our hospital partners."

Participants in the Healogics iSupply program include: Integra® LifeSciences, BSN Medical Inc. an Essity company, Solsys Medical™ and Healogics private label advanced dressings, Healogics by DermaRite®. Some of the key features of this unique program include access to market-leading rates on wound care product lines and education on how to minimize unnecessary product waste, resulting in ongoing cost reduction opportunities.

"I am so proud of our Supply Chain team who has worked diligently with our current customers enrolled in the iSupply program," said Michael White, President, Healogics At Home and iSupply. "We are excited to have reached this milestone of 100 enrollments. We will continue to provide our customers with products that will aid in improving patient care while reducing the cost of care."

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 330,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of 650 Wound Care Centers®. The Healogics team is made up of nearly 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of almost 300. In addition to the company's network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at 85 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

