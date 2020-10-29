Healogics® Kicks Off the Seventh Annual Diabetes Awareness Week -- Raising Awareness of Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Healogics is increasing awareness of diabetic foot ulcers in support of National Diabetes Awareness Month. Tweet this

Up to 25% of people living with diabetes will experience a foot ulcer in their lifetime

14-24% of foot ulcers progress to amputation

85% of diabetes-related amputation were preceded by a foot ulcer

50% of patients die within five years of amputation

Increased awareness of the risks, along with proper care for diabetic foot ulcers, can reduce diabetes-related amputations. Diabetes Awareness Week provides the opportunity to deliver additional education about diabetic-related wounds and the importance of early identification. Fortunately, lifestyle changes can diminish the adverse effects of diabetes and reduce the likelihood of developing a non-healing wound.

Healogics recommends that people living with diabetes take steps to improve their circulation by quitting smoking, eating healthier and exercising. Comprehensive foot examinations by a healthcare provider should be scheduled at least four times a year. Diabetics should also conduct daily self-inspections of their feet, keeping toenails clean and trimmed, while watching for calluses or corns. It is also important to wear supportive, well-fitting socks and shoes.

Healogics Wound Care Centers® help patients with diabetic foot ulcers by providing highly specialized care. Treatments may include therapies that aid wound closure, new tissue growth and wound tissue regeneration, such as total contact casting (TCC), negative pressure wound therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT).

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company's network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

