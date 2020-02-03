Healogics® Raises Awareness About the Impact of Heart Health on Wound Healing

Throughout Heart Health Awareness Month, Healogics team members from around the country will work together to bring attention to the affects cardiovascular diseases can have on the wound healing process. Chronic wounds affect approximately 6.7 million people in the United States and, if left untreated, an unhealed wound on the foot or leg can lead to a diminished quality of life and possible amputation. As many as 82 percent of leg amputations are due to poor circulation of the affected limb.

Cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, strokes, arrhythmia, vascular disease and other issues with the heart and vessels can cause blockages that obstruct the flow of blood needed for proper wound healing. Differentiating between arterial and venous ulcers may be challenging, but a correct diagnosis can result in optimal treatment options. Careful vascular assessment is key when a patient presents with a lower extremity ulcer as arterial disease is generally contraindicative to compression therapy, the cornerstone of venous ulcer management.

"One in three Americans suffers from a cardiovascular disease," said Bridgette McGrath, Healogics Chief Clinical & Operations Officer. "Decreased blood flow hinders the delivery of oxygen and nutrition needed for proper wound healing. Healogics Wound Care Center® teams understand the correct steps to promote the healing process. This month, the education our Center teams will share with over 42,000 physicians and healthcare providers will help more people find the care they need to heal and get back to the life they love."

To learn more, please visit us at www.healogics.com/HeartHealth.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 350,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company's network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

SOURCE Healogics

Related Links

http://www.healogics.com

