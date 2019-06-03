Healogics® Sponsors Sixth Annual Wound Care Awareness Week

Chronic wounds affect approximately 6.7 million people in the U.S. and an excess of $50 billion is spent annually on treatment. The prevalence of chronic wounds is growing in tandem with an aging population and increasing rates of diseases such as diabetes and peripheral arterial disease, and conditions like obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. Untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. It is in this context that Healogics also created the Wound Science Initiative – a collaborative effort to educate and engage key stakeholders across the healthcare system on the poorly understood and underserved needs of people with non-healing wounds.

"Our mission is to advance wound healing by creating and sharing our wound care expertise everywhere we can, for every patient who would benefit, by the best means available," said Healogics President Allan Woodward. "Wound Care Awareness is our opportunity to share, nationally, why wound care matters, and what can be done to help people with non-healing wounds. It is a chance for us to educate patients, caregivers and physicians about chronic wounds and advanced treatment options. By raising awareness of the impact of chronic wounds, we can help change lives."

Please visit www.woundcareawareness.com to learn more about chronic wounds, hear from patients whose wounds have healed and to find a Wound Care Center® near you.

