Healogics Supports 2020 American Diabetes Association Compendium

"With 50 percent of our patient population living with diabetes, we are proud to be able to stand alongside the ADA again as they raise awareness about diabetic foot infections," said David Bassin , Healogics Chief Executive Officer. "It is an honor to partner with the nation's leading voluntary health organization that is fighting for people living with diabetes."

In 2018, Healogics provided an unrestricted educational grant to support the ADA's compendium on diabetic foot ulcers. The publication was such a success that the ADA decided a second volume was necessary. Once again, Healogics provided the same kind of unrestricted educational grant for the 2020 compendium.

"Diabetic foot infections are a primary cause for hospital admissions for patients with diabetic foot ulcers and a leading cause for amputation," said Dr. William Ennis, DO, MBA, MMM, CPE, Healogics Chief Medical Officer. "There is much controversy and confusion over how to classify and adequately treat these infections; this compendium brings clarity to the subject. I believe Diagnosis and Management of Diabetic Foot Infections will be on the shelf of all our providers who see patients with diabetic foot ulcers with or without infection."

Over the past few years, Healogics has sought to advance the science, awareness and practice of wound care through the Wound Science Initiative. By continuing to collaborate with powerful advocacy organizations such as the ADA and other academic and scientific leaders, Healogics will unite and educate key stakeholders across the healthcare environment to ensure that all chronic wound patients receive the highest quality, evidence-based care. This will be achieved by leveraging Healogics wound care database to advance the science and practice of wound care through research, technology and collaboration.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 330,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company's network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

SOURCE Healogics

Related Links

http://www.healogics.com

