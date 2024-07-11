HealPros Announces New CEO, Dedicated to Changing Lives of People with Chronic Illness

ATLANTA, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 1st, 2024, Michael Harris has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of HealPros.

Previously, Michael served as COO where he built a highly trained field team of 70+ Care Access Pros to provide screenings and tests to health plan member populations across the United States and the US Virgin Islands. His focus on developing careers and boosting trust between the team and the members they serve led to less than 5% turnover in a volatile healthcare marketplace.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer

As HealPros' COO, Michael also:

Enhanced software and logistics capabilities to support caring for more than 100,000 members each year





Tripled the company's size in less than 2 years

His primary focus moving forward revolves around continued growth in all areas of the business. Follow HealPros' journey on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/healpros/

"During the pandemic, we lost a significant portion of our team in the field, making it difficult to meet clients' needs and provide care to members. Within the last two years, Michael has put together a formidable, passionate team, who are working together to be the most trusted resource for health plan members managing chronic illnesses," said HealPros Board Chairman Arun Jethani.

"Through his pragmatic, thoughtful, and focused leadership, Michael has led HealPros to be one of the top providers of in-home and remote care for members of the top health plans in the US. It has been an honor to work with him and watch his team exceed client expectations," adds Jethani.

"Michael is unrelenting in his commitment to caring for the chronically ill members we've served," said Jim Sullivan, HealPros' former CEO and 1 of 3 original founders. "As a true servant leader, he can mobilize resources in a manner that ensures members receive the right care when they need it most. We're all excited to watch Michael and his team continue the journey that Mike, Stephen and I began in 2010 as pioneers of the in-home DRE."

Michael's vision for the future is filled with enthusiasm.

"This team's dedication led to amazing results as we rallied around seeing as many members as possible, and creating great careers for our Care Access Pros," he said.

"Our unique ability to go anywhere in the US, while providing an excellent member experience means we have enormous opportunity in the coming years. We'll be launching new services to improve health outcomes for members and increase quality ratings for our health plan partners. I'm looking forward to leading HealPros towards our vision of transforming millions of lives each year, and I'm honored to have the opportunity!"

HealPros' main clients are health plans, and we primarily see aging members who have one or more chronic conditions. Our team helps them access the care they need, in a way that is most convenient for them – whether in their homes, remotely or in their communities. HealPros has visited over 37,000 members in 2024. For more information, contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE HealPros