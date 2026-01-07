Health & Beauty Manufacturing (HBM) Introduces U.S.-Based GMP-Certified Manufacturing Services for Scalable Health and Beauty Brands

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Beauty Manufacturing (HBM), a U.S.-based contract manufacturer, today announced the formal introduction of its GMP-certified manufacturing platform supporting nutraceutical and cosmeceutical brands seeking reliable, scalable production with transparent communication.

HBM specializes in the manufacturing of nutraceutical gummies, liquid supplements, and cosmeceutical products, providing end-to-end support from formulation and pilot production through full-scale manufacturing and packaging. Operating in a GMP-certified environment, the company is built to serve brands navigating the challenges of growth, consistency, and regulatory compliance in an increasingly complex marketplace.

"HBM was founded to solve a common problem we saw across the industry—brands outgrowing small manufacturers but struggling to get attention or reliability from larger ones," said Brad Mosall, CEO of Health & Beauty Manufacturing. "Our goal is to deliver consistent, high-quality manufacturing at scale, while maintaining clear communication and strong partnerships."

In addition to nutraceutical dosage forms, HBM offers cosmeceutical manufacturing services, supporting liquid and topical products for brands operating at the intersection of beauty, wellness, and performance. All manufacturing is conducted in the United States under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

HBM serves emerging and established brands alike, offering a manufacturing experience designed to balance operational rigor with flexibility and service. The company's approach emphasizes long-term partnerships, supply chain transparency, and dependable execution.

For more information about Health & Beauty Manufacturing and its services, visit https://www.hbmnutra.com.

