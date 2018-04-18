Health & Fitness survey:

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The desire to be in good shape is one of the prime reasons why people exercise, but people appear to be frustratingly far from their goals and are quick to find flaws in their physique.
Reportlinker conducted a survey on sports practice and health to answer the following questions:
- Do Americans consider themselves healthy and in shape?
- What motivates them to workout?
- Do they monitor their performances?
Key findings show that:
- 77% say being in good shape and looking good is very important to them
- But 42% consider themselves to be overweight
- And only 37% of respondents believe they are in good shape
- Also, 56% of respondents are concerned they are not strong or muscular enough
- And 75% admit to comparing how they look to others
Where?
- Joining a fitness center is the most popular way to exercise, mentioned 40% of the time, followed by basketball and swimming (35% each), jogging (34%) and yoga (21%).
How often?
- 39% of people work out between three and five hours per week
- The lack of motivation stands as one of the biggest obstacles to working out regularly as only 31% say exercising is a habit
Setting goals for more motivation & performance
- 30% of respondents are more likely to work out if they set themselves a personal record.
- 48% of joggers say they use a smartphone to track miles while 46% of swimmers use one to monitor performance at the pool.
