Health & Safety Institute Acquires Donesafe

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Safety Institute (HSI), a leader in Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) software, training and compliance solutions, today announced it has acquired leading safety and compliance management software platform, Donesafe.

Donesafe's innovative safety and compliance management software platform enables organizations to proactively improve safety and achieve regulatory compliance. Spanning health and safety, quality management, supplier management and environmental initiatives, Donesafe complements HSI's existing workplace safety training, chemical management and emergency care training solutions.

"Donesafe enables environmental health and safety professionals to effectively manage every part of their workplace safety and compliance programs in a single platform," said Chad Birckelbaw, chief executive officer of HSI. "Our mission is to deliver solutions that make the workplace and community safer and Donesafe adds a new dimension to help EH&S professionals further simplify the management of their safety and compliance footprint."

Matt Browne, chief executive officer of Donesafe said, "We're excited to join the HSI family. Our safety and compliance management platform coupled with their training content and chemical compliance solutions delivers the most complete workplace compliance and risk management solution in the market."

With its latest capital investment by Waud Capital Partners, HSI has continued to invest in strategic acquisitions that further its mission of making workplaces and communities safer as a recognized leader in the Environmental, Health and Safety industry.

About HSI

The Health & Safety Institute (HSI) is a family of well-known and respected brands in the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) space. Its brands span the broad range of needs in EHS – from emergency care training; to workplace safety and industrial skills training, tracking and reporting; to the management of chemical inventories through software tools and services. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.

About Donesafe

Donesafe is the fastest growing cloud-based safety platform, helping organizations comply with regulatory and internal compliance initiatives. Its solutions span health and safety, environmental compliance, quality management and supplier management, delivered without the headaches, long implementations or large price tag of similar EHS solutions. The innovative software connects customer systems from workers in the field to line management and ultimately, to the boardroom. Donesafe makes it fast and easy to access, enter and report safety, compliance and risk data in real time. For more information, visit www.donesafe.com.

