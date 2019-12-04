Health & Safety Institute Acquires Martech Media, Inc.

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Safety Institute (HSI), a leader in Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) software, training and compliance services, today announced it has acquired leading industrial technologies training provider Martech Media, Inc.

Martech Media's innovative Industrial Technologies Curriculum offers an interactive library of technical e-Learning, combined with a full staff of training professionals who can design and implement turn-key training programs for organizations in the electrical generation, oil and gas production, public utilities, paper and pulp, and other process manufacturing industries. The company's sophisticated content leads employees through the theoretical portion of their professional development before experiencing hands-on job training. Martech Media complements existing solutions on the HSI platform, including workplace safety training and chemical management, by adding a new dimension of industrial technical training for organizations throughout the world.

"We are excited to add Martech Media's technical skills training to our growing catalog of workplace e-Learning courses designed to help health, safety and operations professionals work more efficiently, safely and competently," says Chad Birckelbaw, chief executive officer of HSI. "Our mission is to deliver solutions that make the workplace and community safer, and we're thrilled that Martech Media has joined with us to expand our customer offerings."

Mark Streifel, executive director of Martech Media, Inc., said, "HSI is the perfect home for our team and our customers. Not only do our training solutions and services complement HSI's offerings nicely, we share a common company culture and the belief that a more knowledgeable and skilled workforce equals a safer and more reliable workplace."

With its latest capital investment by Waud Capital Partners, HSI has continued to invest in strategic acquisitions that further its mission of making workplaces and communities safer as a recognized leader in the Health, Safety and Environmental industry.

About HSI

The Health & Safety Institute (HSI) is a family of well-known and respected brands in the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) space. Its brands span the broad range of needs in EHS – from emergency care training; to workplace safety training, tracking and reporting; to the management of chemical inventories through software tools and services. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.

About Martech Media, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Martech Media, Inc. is a worldwide workplace training company with a highly sophisticated menu of workforce training and development programs serving companies in electrical generation, oil and gas production, public utilities, paper and pulp, and other general process industries. Martech Media's content and end-to-end training services approach enable employees to develop competencies in everything from facility operations to equipment installation, maintenance, troubleshooting, and other industrial skills. For more information, visit www.martechmedia.com.

