Health & Safety Institute Acquires SOS Intl, LLC.

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Safety Institute (HSI), a recognized leader in Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) software, training, and compliance solutions, announced today it has acquired leading energy utilities training and compliance provider, SOS Intl (SOS).

SOS offers training and compliance solutions for distribution, transmission, generation, and power markets for some of the largest and most critical electric utilities in the world. Highly skilled and experienced subject matter experts track, translate, and train on standards to manage risk and ensure reliability and resiliency of power grids in North America and abroad.

"SOS delivers superior certification, continuing education and compliance services to the most sophisticated energy utilities in the world," says Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI. "Adding their solutions to the HSI product portfolio cements our strong presence as the leading provider of workplace safety training, skills development, and compliance solutions in the energy utilities industry and we're excited to have them join our team."

"HSI offers an exciting opportunity for SOS to strengthen and expand its training and compliance services by adding more offerings in diversified markets. Our goal will remain the same – to provide utilities with the quality services and solutions they need to ensure excellent staff performance and reliability of the electric grids around the world," explained Rocky Sease, CEO of SOS.

With its latest capital investment by Waud Capital Partners, HSI has continued to invest in strategic acquisitions that further its mission of making workplaces and communities safer as a recognized leader in the Health, Safety and Environmental industry.

About HSI

The Health & Safety Institute (HSI) is a leading Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) and workforce development provider that offers safety and workplace training, safety management software, and compliance solutions. Their content solutions and technology platform enable safety, HR, and operations managers to: train employees on necessary workforce skills, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.

About SOS INTL, LLC.

SOS is a leading provider of training and compliance solutions to the power industry in North America and abroad. As all areas of electric utility operations come under increased scrutiny, SOS continues to rigorously track and interpret NERC Reliability Standards and the latest industry trends to expertly translate them into customized training and compliance programs. SOS provides solutions for distribution, transmission, generation, and power markets – tracking, translating, and training on to manage risk and ensure reliability and resiliency of power grids around the world. For more information, visit www.sosintl.com.

Media Contact: Kraig Haberer, Health & Safety Institute (HSI), 800-447-3177 ext. 4010, [email protected]

SOURCE HSI

Related Links

https://www.hsi.com/

