Health & Safety Institute Acquires Vado, Inc.

"Vado adds a new dimension to HSI's portfolio of workplace safety and compliance solutions," says Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI. "Their catalog of online business skills and compliance training courses fits nicely with our mission of keeping workers and workplaces safe and compliant, while delivering the necessary skills for managers and employees alike."

Cindy Pascale, CEO of Vado, stated, "I'm excited for Vado employees and customers. Teaming up with HSI adds scale and a broader solution footprint for our customers, enabling them to utilize workplace safety, compliance, and learning solutions all from one provider."

With its latest capital investment by Waud Capital Partners, HSI has continued to invest in strategic acquisitions that further its mission of making workplaces and communities safer as a recognized leader in the Health, Safety and Environmental industry.

About HSI

The Health & Safety Institute (HSI) is a leading Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) and workforce development provider that offers safety and workplace training, safety management software, and compliance solutions. Their content solutions and technology platform enable safety, HR, and operations managers to: train employees on necessary workforce skills, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.

About Vado, Inc.

Vado is an award-winning off-the-shelf e-learning courseware provider specializing in management development, employee business skills, and sexual harassment topics. For more information, visit www.vadoinc.net

