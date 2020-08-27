Health & Wellness Company 'for you eHealth' Releases At-Home Health Testing Kits

LOS ANGELES and WEIDEN, Germany, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- for you eHealth, an online health & wellness company in Germany, today launched an at-home blood test kit that screens a person's immune system. Customers purchasing the kit can add an at-home blood test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies that reveals if you have had COVID-19 illness, and have developed any antibodies against it. The standard immune system test covers 15 biomarkers, including amino acids, minerals and vitamins, which are your body's immune defenses against foreign invaders. The company's goal in launching these blood test kits is to provide you a complete picture of your immunity, along with information on how to strengthen your immune system for greater protection against contagions—all from the safety of home.

Immunity home health kits from for you include Mitra blood collection devices from Neoteryx.

Customers can visit the for you eHealth website to order the immune system test kits, which include supplies and Mitra® microsampling devices for easy at-home blood collection using a simple finger-stick method. The Mitra device was developed by Neoteryx, a medical device company based in the United States, with offices in the Netherlands and United Kingdom. This device enables anyone to collect a blood sample that is scientifically precise for lab analysis. The Mitra devices included in the immune system test kits are packaged in a special cartridge/specimen bag configuration that keeps blood samples secure when mailed to the lab.

How the process works for customers ordering at-home blood test kits: 1) the customer orders a test kit online; 2) for you eHealth ships the kit within two days; 3) the customer collects their blood samples at home using Mitra devices; 4) customer puts samples in provided packaging and sends to the lab; 5) the lab analyzes the blood samples and sends results via a secure online interface to for you eHealth; 6) the company privately imports the results and notifies customer via email that test results are ready 7) customer logs into personal health account to learn about test results. Armed with the blood analysis information, the customer can take actionable steps to improve their health and immunity. For customers interested in purchasing other at-home kits for health and wellness, for you eHealth also offers at-home kits for testing hormones and gut health.

Since 2016, for you has been offering blood sampling test kits that can be used easily at home. According to the motto "measure-know-act," the user's own biomarkers can be determined from blood, stool, and saliva. High-quality food supplements and health coaching support the optimization of personal health values. All for you products are produced in Germany in certified manufacturing processes according to IFS standards. Well-known laboratories carry out the analyses of the self-tests, which are approved medical products. The for you team is comprised of experienced nutrition and sports scientists.

