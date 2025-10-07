Health & Wellness Partners Appoints Nick Price as Chief Operating Officer, Bringing Global Agency Leadership from Klick

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP), a leader in medical communications and strategic engagement, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Price as Chief Operating Officer. Nick joins HWP from Klick, where he served as Executive Vice President, Global Operations, playing a pivotal role in scaling one of the industry's most dynamic agency platforms.

During his tenure at Klick, Nick was instrumental in architecting and expanding global operations, opening new offices across EMEA, LATAM, and APAC, and developing a robust partner model to support Klick's rapid growth. He led operations & finances across two of Klick's largest portfolios, overseeing output across 300+ staff, bolstering Klick's approach and standards for Agency of Record (AOR) work, and leading the way in integrating new partners and acquisitions. Nick's remit spanned operations, finance, and delivery, giving him a unique, enterprise-wide perspective on building and evolving high-performing agency models.

Nick's leadership at Klick was marked by his ability to operationalize and onboard new businesses, drive both organic and inorganic growth, and deliver top- and bottom-line results. He partnered closely with corporate development to identify and integrate strategic acquisitions, ensuring seamless transitions and sustained value creation for clients. His experience at Klick, combined with his earlier roles at WPP and Ogilvy, positions him as a transformative leader for HWP as it accelerates its next phase of growth.

"Nick's track record at Klick—scaling global operations, leading complex integrations, and driving innovation—sets a new standard for operational excellence in our industry," said Jani Hegarty, CEO of Health & Wellness Partners. "His strategic vision and hands-on leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our life sciences clients."

"We are welcoming Nick to the team at HWP during a pivotal moment in HWP's growth trajectory. Nick's global experience and track record as an operator at Klick will prove to be an asset as HWP continues its growth trajectory and establishes itself as a leader in the Medical Communications sector," commented Luis Gonzalez, Senior Partner, Head of Healthcare, NMS. "Furthermore, the addition of Nick will round out the management team and capabilities required to lead the organization to its next chapter. We are excited to continue to support HWP in this journey and in all the success that lies ahead."

"Nick's arrival at HWP comes at a time of exceptional opportunity for the organization. His deep experience building global teams and integrating innovative solutions aligns perfectly with HWP's mission and future ambitions," said Josef H. von Rickenbach Member, Board of Directors of Health & Wellness Partners. "I am confident that Nick's leadership will help us scale new heights, continue to foster a culture of excellence, and deliver meaningful impact for our clients and partners."

About Health & Wellness Partners

Health & Wellness Partners (HWP) is a leading medical communications agency specializing in strategic engagement, scientific storytelling, and innovative solutions for life sciences organizations. HWP empowers healthcare brands to connect meaningfully with stakeholders across the continuum of care.

About NMS Capital

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is a seasoned private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in assets. With a focus on Business Services and Healthcare Services, NMS has partnered with management teams across more than 150 investments and acquisitions. The firm's strategy centers on building enduring value through operational support, strategic guidance, and growth acceleration in scalable markets.

