"Health 360 with Dr. G" podcast tackles hot-button issues

Health 360 with Dr. G debuted in January 2021. Its episodes feature conversations with healthcare experts that aim to inform and inspire a healthy lifestyle. The podcast is a platform to debunk misinformation and share valuable, science-backed facts.

Dr. Gomez mentions a patient who told him she believed mammograms caused breast cancer. "It was like when the needle on a record player suddenly scratches off the record. I was like, 'That is 100 percent false!'" Dr. Gomez says. "There's so much confusion out there. We're helping you navigate your health concerns. We're giving people the resources to be the best version of themselves."

"If we can talk about things in a comfortable, meaningful way, you might turn that light switch on for somebody," Dr. Gomez says. Topics will be timely and venture into areas that can be awkward and challenging to discuss, like pregnancy, sex, aging and mental health. Dr. Gomez goes on to say, "I'm never afraid to talk about hot-button issues. We're going to have some fun, too."

Health 360 with Dr. G episodes so far include "Shh, is it normal?" Health issues women avoid talking about, Hidden health dangers of loneliness and isolation and The secret to healthy living – body, mind and spirit.

As a practicing physician since 2007, Dr. Gomez believes in empowering patients to take ownership of their healthcare while providing them with the appropriate information for long-term health success. He earned his medical degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency at Loyola University Medical Center.

"The great thing about being an internist is you get to see the gamut of everything that's going on," says Dr. Gomez. "You can go from one room to the next and see completely different cases. I see primary care as a way to talk about prevention, to be proactive."

Health 360 with Dr. G listeners and viewers are encouraged to submit questions and comments, and share health successes.

For more information and to find out how to listen and watch, visit Health360Podcast.com.

