Health Action Council Partners with Buoy to Help Patients Find the Right Care

CLEVELAND, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Action Council entered into a new partnership with Buoy Health to help individuals make more informed decisions about where to get the care best suited for their symptoms. The partnership draws on an artificial intelligence solution developed by Buoy Health, a digital health company that empowers people to manage their own healthcare.

Health Action Council's Find the Right Care website will now include Buoy's AI-powered chatbot Buoy Assistant, which gives users a personalized and more accurate view of their symptoms and then recommends the appropriate location for care, such as an urgent care center, a convenient care clinic or a primary care provider. The service will be free to the public.

"People have more places to receive care than ever before, but without fully understanding the options and how those options meet their needs, they often opt for the emergency room, which is costly and time-consuming," said Patty Starr, President and CEO of Health Action Council. "Every time we get sick, we must weigh many factors in our care decisions, and this new technology will make it easier for us to make better decisions given our symptoms."

Buoy's artificial-intelligence solution is based on algorithms that analyze thousands of real-world data-points, in order to resemble the dynamic and nuanced experience of chatting with a doctor. A user enters symptoms and answers questions to help Buoy get a holistic view of the case and calculates which illnesses are more likely. Buoy then shares its reasoning with the user and offers up personalized care recommendations for self-triaged care.

"When you're sick, becoming a doctor and an insurance expert in real-time is extremely daunting, and navigating to the right in-network provider or the right telemedicine vendor when you're feeling overwhelmed and confused isn't ideal for anyone," said Dr. Andrew Le, CEO of Buoy Health.

"Making smarter healthcare choices can save people a great deal of time and money while ensuring they get the care they need," said Starr. "If they are not experiencing a life-threatening emergency, this technology will suggest options like a virtual visit or going to a local urgent care center. And at the same time, it will help free up critical ER resources for true emergencies."

In addition to incorporating Buoy Assistant, findtherightcare.org will feature a 15%-off coupon to a CVS Minute Clinic for non-insured consumers to access.

