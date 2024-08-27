Health-Ade Celebrates National Peach Day with New Peach SunSip Prebiotic Soda

Peach joins SunSip's existing lineup of vibrant and refreshing prebiotic sodas with benefits that offer compelling alternatives to traditional soda without compromising on taste. Bursting with ripe, juicy goodness, SunSip Peach is a take on peach soda that is a celebration of summer with every sip and is sweetened naturally with peach puree, monk fruit, and organic cane sugar. Unlike other sodas that are loaded with sugars and artificial ingredients, each 11.05 oz can of SunSip has 5 grams of sugar per serving and does not use any artificial sweeteners or stevia. Just like the existing product line, each can of Peach SunSip contains agave inulin fiber to help support gut health, along with Vitamins C, B6, and B12, and minerals Zinc and Selenium, which can help promote immunity and energy levels.

Exploding onto the better-for-you soda scene earlier this year, SunSip has already achieved the fastest rate-of-sale amongst new prebiotic soda brands (SPINS 7/14/24). The brand continues to pick up momentum, quickly innovating and releasing new flavors according to consumer demand, such as launching Lemon Lime in May, and now with SunSip Peach. Health-Ade, recognized for its high quality beverages and delicious flavor innovations (the brand's Orange Creamsicle kombucha was amongst the most talked about flavor launches of the summer), turned to consumers to come up with this delicious take on peach soda. Peach is a top 10 cold beverage flavor (Kerry 2023 Taste & Nutrition Charts), and continues to grow in popularity across the US.

SunSip addresses consumer demand for better-for-you, flavor-forward beverages by offering delicious substitutions for traditional sodas, with added benefits. Health-Ade's Chief Marketing Officer, Charlotte Mostaed, notes her excitement for the new SunSip Peach. "We've been quietly preparing for the release of new SunSip flavors and we are thrilled to finally unveil SunSip Peach, a sweet and light beverage that is perfect for a warm summer day or for anyone who loves peach! We're inspired by offering consumers new ways to ditch sugar-filled sodas of the past as they explore SunSip and the many benefits our products offer."

SunSip Peach retails for $2.49 per can and will be available exclusively at Sprouts and on www.sunsip.com until December 2024, when it will become available at other retailers. Peach joins a delicious lineup of SunSip flavors including Cherry Cola, Raspberry Lemonade, Root Beer, Lemon Lime and Strawberry Vanilla. For more information, visit the website at www.sunsip.com and follow along on Instagram, @sunsipbyhealthade , and TikTok, @sunsipbyhealthade .

For additional information or media inquiries, please email [email protected].

ABOUT SUNSIP:

Meet SunSip! Your NEW bubbly bestie, brought to you by Health-Ade. SunSip is a gut-healthy soda with benefits that keeps the fun of summer alive all year long! Available in classic and craveable flavors, SunSip includes prebiotics, vitamins, and minerals. Each can contains 5 grams of sugar and 40 calories or less, making it the perfect swap for sugary sodas. Plus, there is no stevia in sight! SunSip is sweetened with fruit juice, monk fruit, and cane sugar. SunSip launched in February 2024, and is available online at sunsip.com, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts and additional retailers nationwide.

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade is dedicated to creating bubbly beverages that boost gut health and overall well-being. Originating in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012, the brand quickly became a favorite in Southern California and now boasts a presence in over 65,000 stores nationwide. Health-Ade's portfolio includes its flagship kombucha, Health-Ade Glow Up, and the new SunSip prebiotic soda. All products are naturally fermented, organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan, with each serving surpassing the World Health Organization's daily probiotic standards. Life's sweeter when you sip better with Health-Ade!

SOURCE Health-Ade