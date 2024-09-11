Health-Ade Celebrates Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune with Ryan Seacrest as New Host

Ryan Seacrest, who joined Health-Ade as an ambassador in 2023, has been a long-time enthusiastic advocate for the brand, sharing his passion for healthy living as he encourages Americans to make better-for-you choices like incorporating Health-Ade Kombucha into their everyday routines.

"I am looking forward to kicking off Season 42 strong with exciting surprises from some of my favorite brands, including Health-Ade Kombucha. I have been enjoying this delicious beverage for years and want to share the benefits with everyone. Health-Ade Kombucha not only tastes great, it also supports gut health and I am passionate about spreading that message with America and now with the Wheel of Fortune audience!"

Health-Ade's collaboration with Wheel of Fortune is the latest in a series of high profile collaborations with iconic brands and personalities including the Los Angeles Dodgers, iHeart Media and Ryan Seacrest. Through these strategic partnerships, Health-Ade Kombucha has successfully tapped into American culture to keep the brand top of mind and bring new consumers into the fold.

Since 2020, Health-Ade has grown its household penetration 72%, reaching 9.5M consumers per year and continues to be the #1 growth driver for the kombucha category, outpacing competitors by 23%. In 2024, the gut health beverage brand is expected to break all previous sales records; iconic partnerships are a key driver of that growth and the brand's mission to mainstream kombucha.

"Wheel of Fortune has been a staple in households for decades, and with Ryan at the helm, we're excited to connect with viewers in a fun and memorable way, as we continue Health-Ade's mission to make gut health more accessible and bring kombucha to households nationwide," said Health-Ade's Chief Marketing Officer, Charlotte Mostaed.

Check your local listings and tune in to Wheel of Fortune on September 11th to catch all the excitement and see how Health-Ade is bringing their gut healthy kombucha to millions of living rooms across the nation! For more information on Health-Ade, visit www.health-ade.com . Follow along on Instagram @healthade , Facebook /HealthAde , and Twitter @DrinkHealthAde .

For additional information or media inquiries, please email [email protected].

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 65,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, and Target. All Health-Ade Kombucha products are naturally fermented with high-quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan. Each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's daily standard for probiotics. The brand proudly offers Health-Ade Kombucha, in both glass bottles and cans, Health-Ade Glow Up, its popular kombucha boosted with even more benefits, and SunSip, its gut healthy prebiotic soda- because life is sweeter when you sip better!

About Wheel of Fortune

With more than 20 million viewers per week, Wheel of Fortune continues to be one of the most successful shows in history. Entering its 42nd season in syndication, Ryan Seacrest joins the iconic game show as host alongside the incomparable Vanna White. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and Executive Produced by Bellamie Blackstone. It is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both divisions of Paramount.

SOURCE Health-Ade