Health-Ade Introduces Ginger Lemon Berry: A Bright, Bold, and Berry Delicious Addition to its Seasonal Lineup

Tapping into one of the most beloved profiles in the kombucha category, ginger, Health-Ade elevates its classic Ginger Lemon pairing with a juicy berry twist for a refreshing sip that feels both familiar and vibrant. Crafted with real, organic fruit juice, living probiotics, and organic acids to support gut health, Ginger Lemon Berry delivers a zesty, aromatic warmth with a smooth and fruity finish.

As the #1 selling organic kombucha brand (SPINS), Health-Ade continues to drive category growth through flavor-first innovation rooted in real consumer insights. "We have seen incredible enthusiasm for our recent fruit pairings including Berry Lemonade, Pomegranate Blueberry, and Guava Dragon Fruit," says Sandra Heidrich, Vice President, Marketing at Health-Ade. "Ginger Lemon Berry felt like the perfect next evolution, blending flavors consumers already enjoy with a fresh seasonal innovation."

Launched on National Kombucha Day (1/15), Ginger Lemon Berry joins Health-Ade's rotating lineup of limited-edition flavors and is available nationwide January 15 at retailers including Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Target, and available online at health-ade.com while supplies last. And stay tuned for even more delicious new flavors dropping later this year from Health-Ade!

ABOUT HEALTH-ADE

Health-Ade is dedicated to creating bubbly beverages that boost gut health and overall well-being. We're on a mission to inspire you to discover the power of your gut and become YOUR healthiest and happiest self. From starting at the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012, to over 65,000 stores nationwide, our deliciously refreshing Kombucha has always been certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan. Each bottle contains living probiotics, gut-healthy acids, natural antioxidants, and real fruit juice to create our beloved flavors. Health-Ade's portfolio includes its flagship kombucha, Health-Ade Glow Up, and SunSip Soda with Benefits.

