Health-Ade Kombucha Debuts New Jalapeño-Kiwi-Cucumber Flavor

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Health-Ade Kombucha introduces its newest flavor — Jalapeño-Kiwi-Cucumber — just in time for summer. The cool, sweet and subtly spicy blend from the leading brand in the category pairs cold-pressed organic jalapeño, kiwi and cucumber juices with Health-Ade's signature, high-quality kombucha for a well-balanced brew with a hint of heat.

Starting in June, the new flavor will be available at select retailers in Los Angeles and New York, as well as online via Health-Ade's e-commerce platform — the first for any kombucha brand. The platform recently introduced Destini, a tool that allows customers to easily locate specific Health-Ade flavors in stores. In July, the flavor will be available at Whole Foods, as well as other retailers and grocers nationwide.

"We've always loved the spice of jalapeños and wanted to create a kombucha that celebrates and enhances their bold flavor. When jalapeños ferment, their spiciness gives way to this awesome smokiness that pairs really well with cucumber and kiwi. The cucumber cools it and the kiwi brightens it. It's my favorite flavor yet," says CEO Daina Trout, who co-founded Health-Ade with her husband, Justin Trout and best friend, Vanessa Dew, in 2012.

Prepared in super-small 2.5 gallon glass batches with their hand-crafted, artisanal base kombucha (a mix of fermented organic black and green tea), Jalapeño-Kiwi-Cucumber joins Health-Ade's line of Cold-Pressed kombucha flavored with juice from organic, non-GMO produce with no additional sugar added after the fermentation process. Other Cold-Pressed offerings include Pink Lady Apple, Pomegranate, Ginger-Lemon, California Grape, Cayenne Cleanse and Beet.

Like all Health-Ade products, Jalapeño-Kiwi-Cucumber is brewed with only the highest quality ingredients and is fermented in glass to prevent plastic or metal leaching, resulting in a smooth, bubbly and naturally low sugar kombucha.

Health-Ade Kombucha is offered at a suggested retail price of $3.99/16 oz.

ABOUT HEALTH-ADE KOMBUCHA

Handcrafted in super-small 2.5 gallon batches, Health-Ade Kombucha is committed to producing the best tasting and highest quality kombucha you can buy. Health-Ade was founded in 2012 by Daina Trout alongside her husband, Justin Trout, and best friend, Vanessa Dew in Los Angeles, where they now operate a fast-growing brewery in Torrance, CA. Since its inception, Health-Ade has been dedicated to supporting the real food movement, preparing its kombucha using traditional brewing techniques and the best ingredients, including cold- pressed juice from organic produce. Health-Ade is always free of preservatives and artificial flavors, never pasteurized or force-carbonated and organically fermented in glass jars to prevent metal or plastic leaching. The result is a naturally fizzy, delicious kombucha you can feel good about drinking.

Health-Ade is currently the fastest growing brand in its category and is projected to significantly expand its business nationwide in 2018. BevNet has honored Health-Ade with its "Best of 2016" award and CircleUp25 named Health-Ade one of the most innovative brands of the year.

For more info, visit health-ade.com, or follow along on social media @healthade.

