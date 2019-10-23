Health-Ade Kombucha Launches "You Brew You" Advertising Campaign

The ads aren't what you expect from a beverage brand, especially a kombucha brand, and that's what Health-Ade co-founder and CEO Daina Trout wanted. "We want to broaden kombucha's appeal and attract new people to the category and brand," says Trout. "Health-Ade drinks have a big, unique flavor and we wanted to have fun communicating this! Our campaign is meant to be flavor for your eyes —bright, expressive, bold."

In less than a decade, kombucha has evolved from a novelty product in farmer's markets to a $1.2B beverage category, driven by loyal Millennial and Gen Z consumption. The campaign is designed with these consumers in mind, eliciting a mood, energy, and vibe that hasn't been seen in the kombucha category before. The campaign includes digital and print advertising, social media, cultural event marketing and sampling.

Kombucha can sometimes have a crunchy, yogi, DIY kind of image. Health-Ade celebrates that authenticity, but as a leading US kombucha brand, also wants to change the image of kombucha for the general public and digitally native consumers.

In the ads, male and female models are framed by bold, neon colors inspired by Health-Ade's packaging and flavor range. In one ad, a model in a white anorak leans on tip toe, with the tagline "Booch, please," a riff on the ubiquitous phrase "B*tch, please." In other ads, models hold Health-Ade's signature glass apothecary bottles with the tagline "You Brew You," a riff on "You Do You." The brand's signature slogan, "Follow Your Gut" appears on all ads.

The campaign also introduces Health-Ade's newest variety, "Grape Vibes," bringing its total flavors to fourteen.

Kennett Creative is the creative agency.

Health-Ade brews the best tasting and highest quality kombucha. Founded in 2012 in LA farmers' markets, Health-Ade brews the old-fashioned way: with living cultures. Fermented in 2.5-gallon batches and in glass, Health-Ade flavors with the highest quality ingredients, like cold-pressed juice from organic produce. This artisanal process results in a delicious, smooth, bubbly, and naturally low sugar kombucha. The brand is consistently one of the top selling brands in the US and is currently available in over 26,000 locations nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix and Target. For more information, visit health-ade.com.

