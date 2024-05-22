Health-Ade Kombucha Unveils Creative Flavor Pairings To Satisfy Consumers' Desire for Elevated Flavor Experiences

Adding to the brand's rotating lineup of limited-edition flavors, Orange Creamsicle is the second of two new seasonal skus to launch in 2024 and is a continuation of the brand's commitment to deliver upon consumer demands, 73% of whom say they enjoy limited-edition flavors according to a 2023 study done by Food Ingredients First1. Health-Ade Kombucha's seasonal flavors have seen exceptional performance this year. Following the highly successful launch of Mango Lemonade, which doubled last year's seasonal sales and drove significant excitement among Health-Ade Kombucha fans, Orange Creamsicle is poised to continue this trend. Channeling the joy and nostalgia of a classic summer treat, Health-Ade's Orange Creamsicle Kombucha combines the bright and creamy flavors of your favorite childhood popsicle. A perfect balance of sweet and tart, Orange Creamsicle has living probiotics and organic acids to keep you smiling from the inside out. Available now while supplies last.

Additionally, Health-Ade's new Pomegranate Blueberry Kombucha, an exciting evolution of a long-time fan favorite, will join the brand's permanent line up this May. As Health-Ade continues to see success with innovative multi-fruit offerings like best-seller Passion Fruit Tangerine, the brand recognized an opportunity to enhance their beloved Pomegranate offering. The new and improved Pomegranate Blueberry flavor pairs tart Pomegranate taste with an added burst of blueberry richness, creating a more complex and satisfying flavor profile. Demand for "dynamic pairings," combinations of multiple flavors to create a new, unique flavor are at an all time high. In taste tests, consumers rated Pomegranate Blueberry higher than the original Pomegranate flavor, proving this unique flavor combination is sure to captivate loyal fans and new kombucha drinkers alike.

These innovative and refreshing additions promise to tantalize taste buds and keep kombucha lovers cool all season long. Health-Ade's Orange Creamsicle and Pomegranate Blueberry Kombucha are now available nationwide at retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Target and Albertsons and online at health-ade.com .

About Health-Ade

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 65,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, and Target. All Health-Ade Kombucha products are naturally fermented with high-quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan. Each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's daily standard for probiotics. The brand proudly offers Health-Ade Kombucha, in both glass bottles and cans, Health-Ade Glow Up, its popular kombucha boosted with even more benefits, and SunSip by Health-Ade, its gut-healthy prebiotic soda–because life is sweeter when you sip better!

