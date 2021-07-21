Health-Ade Launches Pop, Prebiotic Soda Line with Low Sugar and Real Gut Health Benefits, Rounding Out Gut Healthy Beverage Portfolio

"With this campaign, we hope to entertain and inspire people to stop accepting the crappy feeling they get after drinking traditional sugar-filled sodas, and to shake up their routine with something new. Health-Ade Pop is about having fun with what you drink, but also getting more function out of it. There's no need for tradeoffs with Pop, you truly can have it all: good-for-your-gut prebiotics, detoxifying acids, and the delicious, totally craveable fizz of a refreshing soda," said Charlotte Mostaed, Vice President of Marketing. "It's soda, redefined!"

The new campaign will accompany a full in-store experience of animated cooler graphics, show-stopping displays, and the bright, bold packaging redesign. In the major cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York, the brand will be giving consumers a free way to try, sampling Pop to thousands at major events as people enjoy the remaining summer months.

Health-Ade Pop comes at a time when there's a groundswell of interest in gut health and its connection to overall health. As a result of Covid-19, globally 57% of consumers report being more concerned about their immunity ( ADM 2020 ). In addition, 77% of consumers intend to make more attempts to stay healthy in the future (2021 WGSN Trend Curve Gut Health Report). Given these important trends, the shelf-stable soda rounds out Health-Ade's offerings, giving consumers an on-the-go beverage that supports gut health with a low sugar, all-natural prebiotic formulation that meets the growing consumer demand for a healthy soda with functional benefits. Health-Ade Pop has a vibrant taste and bubbly fizzle, which is flavored with organic ingredients and cold pressed juice. Notably, Health-Ade has opted to sweeten with only natural ingredients, like a touch of organic cane sugar and the superfood monk fruit, avoiding the aftertaste and potential adverse gut health implications of artificial sweeteners like Stevia ( Molecules 2020 ). Like all Health-Ade products, Pop is certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and NON-GMO.

"We have seen a dramatic increase in consumer interest in gut health over the past year as people begin to realize just how important gut health is to immunity and overall health," said CEO and Co-Founder, Daina Trout, who also holds master's degrees in Nutritional Biochemistry and Public Health. "We wanted to offer our customers something that doesn't compromise on taste and has legitimate gut health benefits, and Pop does just that."

The launch of Pop comes in tandem with the brand's recent announcement of a renewed commitment to gut health education. In May, Health-Ade launched a multimillion-dollar marketing and education campaign, brand refresh, and initiated clinical research trials intended to offer consumers greater insights about gut health.

ABOUT HEALTH-ADE

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand, founded and run by Daina and Justin Trout and Vanessa Dew, got started in the Brentwood Farmer's Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade's Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 40,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target, and more in 16oz single serve bottles (MSRP: $3.99) and 48oz sizes at (MSRP: $8.99). The brand's growing roster of offerings now includes Health-Ade Pop, a low sugar prebiotic soda, Health-Ade Plus, an adaptogenic kombucha line, and Health-Ade Mixers, designed for a low sugar, mixologist quality cocktail solution at home. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high quality ingredients and are certified organic, Non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's standard for probiotics, which almost no food or beverage product on the shelf today consistently meets.

